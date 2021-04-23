President Joe Biden’s administration will allow US embassies around the world to fly the gay Pride flag on the same flagpole as the American flag, reversing a Trump-era policy.
In 2019, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blocked embassy requests to fly the symbol of support for LBGTQ people on the same pole as the Stars and Stripes.
But now Biden’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken has given approval to fly the flag at diplomatic outposts around the world, according to a confidential cable reviewed by Foreign Policy magazine.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
Hey blinken…where are blinkem and nod? U R such a dumb ***! Not even worthy of an old children’s story!
Wynken and Blynken are two little eyes,
And Nod is Joe’s little head,
And the wooden head son that paled in lies
Is found drunk in his trundle-bed;
So shut your eyes while Their Veep Hag sings
Of our no problem border that be,
And you shall imagine the beautiful things
As your Country sinks into the sea.
This is a dishonorable disgrace to our national Flag and our country.
This is typical of the traitorous Democrat Party and their dishonorable puppet president Betrayal Biden and his administration. 🙁 🙁 🙁
SO much for US FLAG code….
I used to regard queers with some amusement but with all the push for them to get into my life I’ve grown a dislike for them that will likely evolve into hate.
Just imagine how the Arabs and Muslim countries feel. I doubt we will have any left in our corner when the next middleeast crisis hits. The real abomination that Obama turned America into his Obama Nation of tatoo’s bearded ladies, pinheaded side show geeks, and freaks hiding inside the wrong American restrooms waiting to prey upon your children because they cannot tell if they are man or woman, adult or child. God knows what the kids are taught in misguided faux social moral indoctrination to love and embrace while in remote learning from teachers who thnk a union is between two men and a boy and that gay love making can also create a child. No wonder America can no longer reproduce.
This is a dishonorable disgrace to our national Flag and our country.
Why would any rational citizen or patriot want to display a symbol flag of the immoral, sexually perverted, LGBTQ lifestyle beside our National Flag??
Only someone who has no honor, no loyalty or respect for our country or our flag.
And that is typical of the Democrat Party and their dishonorable puppet president Betrayal Biden and his administration.
I am in the same boat Kline.. I USED to at least tolerate them, JUST as long as they kept it to themselves. BUT AS THEY hav proven time and time again, they do NOT WANT TO keep it to themselves, they want to SHOVE It in our faces, Demand we ‘condone and celebrate it’ and even force it down our kids throats, all so they can INDOCTRINATE MORE Into their perverted way of life.
IF I WASN’T a homophobe before, i CERTAINLY AM ONE NOW.
Have you not noticed our enemies and some of our African nation friends do not like the gay world. Nor do two of our biggest enemies. I mean really are you going to paint a target on our embassies now?
WHY not.. Look at what they did in Libya.. THEY CARE NOT how many americans die..
just another barrac obominiation!!!
“IT’S WHO WE ARE”, don’cha know?? Article failed to mention that a recording of James Taylor’s You’ve got a Friend will be playing over the embassy p.a. systems at daybreak, very similar to the way the muslim call to prayer is broadcast from mosques.
Elections have consequences. We see those consequences with every depraved action taken by the Biden administration. Only one flag should fly on a U.S. government flagpole–the American flag.