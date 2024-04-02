Biden’s Promises GOPUSA Staff | Apr 2, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 10 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, corrupt sock-puppet, Joe Beijing OBiden’s entire political career has been just one April Fools disastrous and destructive Joke.
“Are you going to believe me, the corrupt, lying, obedient puppet president Joe Beijing OBiden or your lying eyes?”
Remember OBiden’s master Barack Obama saying “if you like your healthcare, you can keep your healthcare”??…….. LIE!
“If you like your political gas bags, you can keep your political gas bags, just re-elect Joe Biden.” addicted to he sound of sundering, split-cheeked, waffling Whoopie Cushions.