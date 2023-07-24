Biden’s MUGA Hat GOPUSA Staff | Jul 24, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 17 votes. Please wait... Share:
Enough information has come out about Biden that it’s a wonder he is still walking around.
ITS because the RINOS In office, lack the SPINE TO even try to impeach him.
The byden has once again proven to be the traitor he truly is, the guy has been threatening to take all VETERANS BENEFITS from the vets so he would have an extra 20 to 30 billion to send to ukraine, if byden does this traitorous move then there will be a great many veterans on their order of 50 to one hundred million showing up on his door step. The byden is the most evil and most criminalistic creature this nation has ever had in the w/h in the nation’s history.