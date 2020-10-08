A trade association for the firearms industry is warning millions of gun owners that Joe Biden is coming for their “assault weapons” if he wins the White House.

Mark Oliva of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) says the public has to search pretty hard to find Biden’s views on firearms, and there is a reason for that.

“Part of this gun-control program that [Biden] really doesn’t talk a whole lot about,” Oliva warns, “is his whole plan that he would ban the manufacture and sale of the modern sporting rifle, an AR-15.”

The AR-15 is a semi-auto rifle that is patterned after the U.S. military’s M16, which was replaced by the shorter and lighter M4 carbine in the 1990s.

Despite its popularity, the AR-15 has become a boogeyman to Democrats and anti-gun activists who routinely describe it as “military assault rifle” or, even worse, a “machine gun.” Even the magazines used by AR-15s have been subjected to politics. The rifle is loaded with a magazine that holds 30 rounds, which is standard, but that standard size is described as a “high capacity” magazine by Biden and others.

In some states, owning a 30-round magazine is a criminal offense and a future President Biden plans to make that a federal crime, too.

According to Oliva, there are more than 18 million AR-15 rifles in circulation today.

If voters choose Joe Biden over Donald Trump on Nov. 3, the voting public can’t claim it wasn’t warned: Biden’s campaign website vows to get “weapons of war” off the streets, and the most-hated of those weapons is the popular AR-15.

The very next paragraph states that Biden, as president, would ban the manufacture and sale of “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines, and would regulate possession of such firearms under the existing National Firearms Act.

And he’s not done. The next paragraph states:

Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.

Regarding that vow to use the National Firearms Act, Oliva says that is referencing the 1934 law banning automatic weapons. So if Biden’s plan is enacted by Congress, he says, millions of semi-auto rifles would be regulated under NFA, and gun owners would be subjected to a cumbersome process that takes up to nine months, includes extensive background checks, and subjects the gun owner to unannounced inspections by the ATF.

A gun store customer is currently required to undergo an FBI background check, the National Instant Criminal Background Check, a process that can take only minutes if the computerized system is not overloaded.

If future gun owners refuse to comply with registering their weapons, Oliva says, then they would be subjected to arrest.

“So [Biden] would be asking local law enforcement to go out and seize your firearms if you don’t turn them in,” he warns, “and then arrest you if you were not going to comply with that law.”

