A trade association for the firearms industry is warning millions of gun owners that Joe Biden is coming for their “assault weapons” if he wins the White House.
Mark Oliva of the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) says the public has to search pretty hard to find Biden’s views on firearms, and there is a reason for that.
“Part of this gun-control program that [Biden] really doesn’t talk a whole lot about,” Oliva warns, “is his whole plan that he would ban the manufacture and sale of the modern sporting rifle, an AR-15.”
The AR-15 is a semi-auto rifle that is patterned after the U.S. military’s M16, which was replaced by the shorter and lighter M4 carbine in the 1990s.
Despite its popularity, the AR-15 has become a boogeyman to Democrats and anti-gun activists who routinely describe it as “military assault rifle” or, even worse, a “machine gun.” Even the magazines used by AR-15s have been subjected to politics. The rifle is loaded with a magazine that holds 30 rounds, which is standard, but that standard size is described as a “high capacity” magazine by Biden and others.
In some states, owning a 30-round magazine is a criminal offense and a future President Biden plans to make that a federal crime, too.
According to Oliva, there are more than 18 million AR-15 rifles in circulation today.
If voters choose Joe Biden over Donald Trump on Nov. 3, the voting public can’t claim it wasn’t warned: Biden’s campaign website vows to get “weapons of war” off the streets, and the most-hated of those weapons is the popular AR-15.
The very next paragraph states that Biden, as president, would ban the manufacture and sale of “assault weapons” and “high-capacity” magazines, and would regulate possession of such firearms under the existing National Firearms Act.
And he’s not done. The next paragraph states:
Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets. This will give individuals who now possess assault weapons or high-capacity magazines two options: sell the weapons to the government, or register them under the National Firearms Act.
Regarding that vow to use the National Firearms Act, Oliva says that is referencing the 1934 law banning automatic weapons. So if Biden’s plan is enacted by Congress, he says, millions of semi-auto rifles would be regulated under NFA, and gun owners would be subjected to a cumbersome process that takes up to nine months, includes extensive background checks, and subjects the gun owner to unannounced inspections by the ATF.
A gun store customer is currently required to undergo an FBI background check, the National Instant Criminal Background Check, a process that can take only minutes if the computerized system is not overloaded.
If future gun owners refuse to comply with registering their weapons, Oliva says, then they would be subjected to arrest.
“So [Biden] would be asking local law enforcement to go out and seize your firearms if you don’t turn them in,” he warns, “and then arrest you if you were not going to comply with that law.”
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
MOLON LABE !!!!!
“If the Nazi experience teaches anything,” “it teaches that totalitarian
governments will attempt to disarm their subjects so as to extinguish
any ability to resist government demands.”
Ultimately registration will let the government know who owns
guns and what guns they own. History provides the outcome:
confiscation. And a people disarmed is a people in danger.
LIVE FREE or DIE.
“Biden will also institute a program to buy back weapons of war currently on our streets.”,,,,,and he will do it fast and furiously to get OUR guns into the hands of HIS street thugs, Just like how Obama armed the Mexican Drug Lords that now finance his party and buy politicians like Biden and his son Hunter. Biden will buyback the guns with OUR money, and as usual the criminal politicians will get their kickback percentage under the table, knowing full well when caught will never serve a single day in jail. So it always is, when Socialists take over and replace Corrupt Capitalists with even corrupter Socialist/Fascist Communists. At least when governing Capitalist go corrupt when they rule, things get built, people get work, and the economic pie gets larger. When the socialists rule it just gets gobbled up by Socialists now disguised as American Democrats who bring nothing to the table but an appetite.
Hey Scruffy how are you doing?
Yeah if the satan worshipping DEMONcrats get in this country will be in so much trouble, the satan worshipers would turn this country into a one party system with them as the only party. The satan worshipping DEMONcrats want to rule this country with an iron fist and you can bet they will crush anyone that tries to stop them. They want our guns because they don’t want any resistance to the agenda they have. AND YES I CALL THEM SATAN WORSHIPPING DEMONCRATS as most if not all those on the far left are in fact demons one look at the face will say it all.
Have a great weekend Scruffy and remember lock and load and keep the powder dry.
This is going to get very ugly. I pity any LEO who tries to enforce this unconstitutional act. I don’t know how they could in good conscience. What this would show is the abject ignorance of liberals and guns.
it already is getting ugly, look zt a few of the cities, we are already in the midst of a Civil War and people just do not see it for what it is. Cities like shecago, baltimore and several others, they are war zones. Things will on,y get a thousand times worse under the demons rule.
Don’t ya just love the term “assault weapon”… I can assault someone with a pencil and kill them with it. Like Archie Bunker said to Gloria when she stated that over 700 people die from gun violence every year… ” would ya feel any better is they’s pushed out a winda little girl.
I’d like to thank Biden, the NYT and other gun-grabbers for FINALLY being open and honest about what they want to do. After years of them saying: “Oh, you silly gun people, no one wants to take your guns away, stop being paranoid”… they are finally emboldened enough to go for outright bans and confiscation. Should be an interesting show… A few years ago, Connecticut, New York State and Colorado enacted various gun/magazine bans and have seen NON-COMPLIANCE rates of anywhere from 92% to 99%…. and the gun-grabbers in those States don’t know whether to defecate or go blind. You can expect similar non-compliance rates nationally if it does get to that point. Heck, even in Canada when they tried to institute a long-gun registry back in 2000, the compliance rate was only 21% and they were forced to scrap it. Here in the US, 90 million gun owners with 300+ million guns and 13 trillion rounds of ammo won’t be toyed with.
I’m sure this buy back bs will persuade all these criminals to immediately turn their guns over because its the law. HaHaHaHa! Hey Biden thanks we needed the laugh!!
Unlike the Democrats, I will be clear! Phrases such as, “Assault Rifle” and “Weapons of War” are intentionally vague, used to conceal a very specific agenda! Technically, the term, “Assault Rifle” is ANY rifle that is used to assault another, likewise, the term, “Weapon of War” would easily be inclusive of a musket, as they were indeed used in war, as were knives, swords and rocks for that matter. Do NOT let their ambiguous terminology confuse the issue, secrete the intent, as it is deliberately intended to do!
Bottom line and here it is, as clear and up front as one can get. BEWARE of any government that wants to take your guns, as they intend on taking action for which you would surely shoot them! Understand? Case closed!
They only want to stop law abiding gun owners who may want to stop them. They feed on fear and I’m happy to say there are a lot more true Americans out there who have,can and will stand up for our freedom!!