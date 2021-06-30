A Washington, D.C., church attended by President Joe Biden says it will not deny him Communion despite a vote by U.S. Catholic bishops on the question.
“Holy Trinity Catholic Church will not deny the Eucharist to persons presenting themselves to receive it,” wrote the church in a statement.
In a 168-55 vote, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops decided June 18 to move forward with a proposal to deny Communion to politicians who support abortion rights, NPR reported.
Keep in mind:
Not every Church is a true Church of GOD.
Not everyone who claims to be a Christian, is a Christian.
Matthew 7:15-16;
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.
Jude 1:17-19;
remember what the apostles of our Lord Jesus Christ foretold. 18 They said to you, “In the last times there will be scoffers who will follow their own ungodly desires.” 19 These are the people who divide you, who follow mere natural instincts and do not have the Spirit.
how sad the catholics have become in the last century.
Of course not. Liberals never have to answer for anything—not even for outright criminal action.
Hypocrites, one and all.
I have no comment nor will I pass judgement on Biden, Pelosi, or the Catholic Church. God will take care of that. Knowledge of the predictable eternal consequences of their actions gives me comfort.
Not being Catholic I am not aware of the hierarchy involved. But, every person in that “church” at any level of authority needs to be moved to the unemployment line.
Any “priest” who gives communion to ANY democrap should be stripped of his frock, and excommunicated from the church. The word “democrat”, when used to describe political affiliation, should be considered synonymous with satan.
Of course the RC Church represents Hypocrisy before anything else and therefore love and admire Democrat politicians, the epitome of hypocrisy. Like someone said earlier, God will sort them out.
I would have left the RC Church years ago when all that pedophilia was exposed, but millions remained in the fold. So will this unfettered abortion mill, Planned Parenthood, supported and funded by Democrats (and vice-versa) affect any good parishoners’ decisions to leave their Church? No, except for the very few that are not hypocrites themselves, but they have probably left already.
So Bidens running his Church now. That tells me the Church is no better than him.