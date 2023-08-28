Bidenomics Results GOPUSA Staff | Aug 28, 2023 | Cartoons | 3 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 22 votes. Please wait... Share:
This treasonous, corrupt, obedient puppet, president Joe Beijing Biden only serves his Democrat masters and those who will pay him and his family at the cost of the U.S. citizens. 🙁 🙁 🙁
The zero credibility media is to blame for the downfall of our country.
The absolute dumbest, stupidest, most ignorant, most easily manipulated, low IQ people in America are Democrat voters!
It is mind boggling how unintelligent they are.
YET they supposedly go to COLLEGE TO become journalists..