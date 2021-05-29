If you weren’t actively looking for this item you would think the only threat to our military from the Marxists who now control the seats of power in Washington, DC, was from the battle sphere of Critical Race Theory. But those who have been tapped to vet extremism in the US military are an array of those who have taken up ideological arms against the United States in the War on Terror.
A recent article in FrontPage Magazine by Daniel Greenfield, exposes a list of Islamofascist operatives that the Biden administration has hand-picked to vet the US Armed Forces for ‟extremists.” Osama bin Laden himself could have never imagined it would be this easy to hobble the US military.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recently announced the formation of the Countering Extremism Working Group (CEWG), an assortment of ‟vetters” to search out and destroy ‟extremism” in the military. The problem in the existence of this group is in its make-up. The list of CEWG partners contains a variety of Islamofascist lawyers and activists:
Hina Shamsi, a Pakistani citizen with permanent legal residency in America, served as the head of the ACLU’s National Security Project which fought fiercely for the Islamist terrorists at Guantanamo Bay. She also litigated on behalf of the Holy Land Foundation, whose leaders were convicted of providing material support to Hamas.
Faiza Patel, another Pakistani immigrant, worked for the International Criminal Tribunal and was a member of a UN Human Rights Council working group (which listed her from Pakistan, not the United States). Patel authored analysis arguing against designating the Muslim Brotherhood as a foreign terrorist organization. She also claims that laws against Sharia are Islamophobic.
Khurrum Wahid, the national co-chair and founding member of the Islamic group Emgage, is currently on the US DHS terrorist watch list. Wahid is a prominent lawyer to terrorists. His clients include an al Qaeda operative who plotted to kill President George W. Bush and Sami al-Arian who was linked to Islamic Jihad.
Iman Boukadou is a staff attorney for the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, which has a potent history of defending and excusing Islamofascist terrorism.
Why This Is Important
Every Friday as calls to prayer across the Islamofascist Middle East – and in radical mosques right here in the United States, devout Islamists chant the common refrain, ‟Death to America! Death to the Great Satan! Death to Israel! Death to the Little Satan!” This sentiment is held in the hearts of those mentioned above; those who are vetting the United States Armed Forces for ‟extremism.”
Allowing these Islamofascist anti-Americans to vet our military would have been akin to allowing the SS to adjudicate Patton’s slapping of an enlisted man during World War II. The people in Mr. Biden’s CEWG are the enemy! They are sympathetic to and symbiotic with the 19 Islamofascist terrorists who slaughtered 3000-plus Americans on September 11, 2001.
They have no place in the roles they have been installed to and, in fact, they should all be on the DHS terrorist watch list.
So, the very serious questions that demand answers are theses:
Who in the Biden administration believed these choices to be of sound judgment?
Who believed these people were qualified to judge our soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines?
What Marxist, hater of freedom chose these people to vet our military, and who authorized the list to be executed?
Whoever is responsible for the assembly of this working group is an enemy of the State. To wit, the only aspects of the federal government that need to be vetting for extremism are the Biden administration and the Marxist wing of Congress.
They are the real clear and present danger to our nation.
Frank Salvato is the executive partner at The CompassPoint Group, LLC. He is the co-host of The Underground podcast as heard on iHeart Radio, Pandora, Spotify, Amazon Podcasts, and anywhere podcasts are heard. His writing has been recognized by the US House International Relations Committee and the Japan Center for Conflict Prevention. His analysis has been published by The American Enterprise Institute, The Washington Times, National File, and Accuracy in Media, and is nationally syndicated. Mr. Salvato appeared on The O’Reilly Factor on FOX News Channel and is the author of six monographs examining internal and external threats facing our country. He can be heard twice weekly on “The Captain’s America: Third Watch” radio program syndicated nationally on the Salem Broadcasting Network and Genesis Communications affiliate stations.
Obama bin Laden never imagined America could be this stupid to hand the country over to radical marxists.
No real surprise here. The America hating Obama used his 8 years planting Muslim moles throughout our government so that when they got the word, most likely from him, to start destroying the government from the inside. Of course senile old Joe is only doing what he’s been told. Unless we stop them we will end up being part of the Muslim world. A second American Revolution to rid ourselves of the Marxist and the Muslims is going to be necessary, and probably in the near future.
“Extremism in defense of liberty is no vice. Moderation in pursuit of justice is no virtue.”
Where is the virtue promised in Joe’s pre-election claims and promises of moderation which once elected has only revealed his true extremism for lack of virtue?
“Biden Taps Islamofascist Activists To Vet US Military For Extremism”,,,,, whose job it is to play TAPS for our military to first put it to sleep, then put it in its grave. Just how many impeachable offences can one wayward stolen election President without virtue, commit before THE PEOPLE declare open rebellion? If his usual demanded commission in the total sellout of America is only 10%, he still will die a very rich but a very degraded man.
With all of these traitors destroying our military, why doesn’t US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin just surrender our troops to the terrorists in the Middle East and also surrender our troops to communist China? Our Secretary of Defense is a traitor to our Country and so is Joe the “moderate”.
An Islamofascist can either be an Islamic fundamentalist, or someone who uses violence or bullying tactics to impose Islamic principles on others.
Islamic Fundamentalists are Muslims who take the Qu’ran literally 100%.
It isn’t dementia with Biden—he is just flat out brain dead.
Don’t you just feel for the patriotic military men of the past who were dedicated to the Constitution and sacrificed so much only to see it come to this? Talk about treason. The forefathers are probably begging God to send them back on a redemptive mission to get this country back in shape.
I expect that Biden’s plan to utilize radical Islamists to purge the military of “extremists” will focus on removing true patriots who fully support the Constitution and our nation’s democratic institutions and retain individuals who have been indoctrinated to believe the outrageous lies that the left has been promoting about America such as our nation is systemically racist, homophobic, transphobic, xenophobic, and Islamophobic. Any military member who does not embrace these lies may be subject to discipline and possibly dismissed from service. If this destructive plan is aggressively executed by Biden’s anti-American zealots, we will eventually end up with a woke military that consists of a large number of military leaders and fighters that believe America is a terrible nation that condones the mistreatment of minorities. How can any reasonable person expect these brainwashed individuals to give their best when fighting to defend a nation that they believe is inherently immoral? China, Russia, and Iran will be the primary beneficiaries of Biden’s “extremist” purge of the military.