President Biden said Friday that he delayed implementation of a new ban on travel from southern Africa on the advice of his medical advisers, who are led by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

A reporter asked Biden why the emergency precaution will take effect Monday, rather than immediately to contain the potentially more contagious Omicron version of COVID-19.

“Why not do it now like other countries have done?” the journalist asked Biden, who is spending a long Thanksgiving weekend in Nantucket.

Biden said “because that was the recommendation coming from my medical team.” Fauci is Biden’s chief medical adviser and led a half hour briefing for Biden on Friday.

Biden South Africa travel ban announced hours after Fauci said White House didn’t know enough to implement ban

President Biden has imposed another coronavirus-related travel ban just hours after one of his top advisers cautioned that the U.S. didn’t have enough information to do so.

On Friday morning, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s chief medical adviser, told CNN that the new of COVID-19 spreading through Africa, now named by the World Health Organization (WHO) as Omnicron, was raising a “red flag that this might be an issue we don’t know.” He also emphasized the need to conduct testing.

When asked about a travel ban, he added: “Obviously as soon as we find out more information we’ll make a decision as quickly as we possibly can. You always put these things on the table, but you don’t want to say you’re going to do it until you have some scientific reason to do it. That’s the reason why we’re rushing now to get that scientific data to try and make an informed decision about something like that.”

