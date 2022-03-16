President Biden committed another gaffe Tuesday – referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the first lady.”
Biden made the mix-up while noting Harris wasn’t with him at an event because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.
“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID,” Biden said, according to a video of the snafu posted to Twitter.
Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as The First Lady when announcing her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid:
"The First Lady's husband has tested positive for covid." pic.twitter.com/JgcUBH3azj
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 15, 2022
“I’ve often said that America’s strength is not just the example of our power, but the power of our example. And I mean that. Look at — I was going to say: Look at this stage, but that’s enough too. Look at this stage. (Laughter.) But there’s been a little change in the arrangement of who’s on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID.” — Joe Biden
WHY DO WE THE U.S. STILL HAVE THIS
TREASONOUS, CORRUPT, DEMENTED, FOOL AS A PUPPET PRESIDENT??
This treasonous, dishonest, destructive, corrupt, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their puppet president Biden has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
It’s a contest between President Brain dead, and Vice President Chucklehead to prove who can look and act the most foolish and incompetent. No wonder nobody in NATO wants to go to war with the ungoverned, misgoverned USA covering their backs. But for the Woke Liberals who insist on everyone being treated as equally competent; nature would have politically culled them out years ago.
Joe and Jill went to Capitol Hill
Consumed with joy and laughter.
Joe fell down and looked all around
Trying tp remember what he went there after.
In public speak he is quite weak,
But always creates a laugh.
Because no matter in his mindless chatter
He always comes through with a gaffe.
He stops and waits and hesitates,
His mind just seems to wander.
How this incompetent can be President—
It makes One stop and ponder.
We all know how “Let’s Go Brandon” and the Giggling Camel toe got into the White House.
Now have We the People had enough of this Treasonous, Corrupt, Dishonest, Destructive, Demonic Democrat Party?
Or are We the People going to continue the let this Treasonous, Corrupt, Dishonest, Destructive, Demonic Democrat Party lead us down the path to our own slaughter?? 🙁 🙁 🙁
What a mess was created; if number one is removed legally, we end up with another one that is even more worthless but if that one is removed legally number three is even worse than the first two but evil and smart enough to get everything to go the way they want it to be.