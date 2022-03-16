President Biden committed another gaffe Tuesday – referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as “the first lady.”

Biden made the mix-up while noting Harris wasn’t with him at an event because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

“There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the first lady’s husband contracting COVID,” Biden said, according to a video of the snafu posted to Twitter.

Joe Biden refers to Kamala Harris as The First Lady when announcing her husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for Covid: "The First Lady's husband has tested positive for covid." pic.twitter.com/JgcUBH3azj — TheBlaze (@theblaze) March 15, 2022

“I’ve often said that America’s strength is not just the example of our power, but the power of our example. And I mean that. Look at — I was going to say: Look at this stage, but that’s enough too. Look at this stage. (Laughter.) But there’s been a little change in the arrangement of who’s on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID.” — Joe Biden