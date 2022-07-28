Human Events Daily host Jack Posobiec highlighted the Biden administration’s providing of federal ID and government benefits to undocumented illegal aliens. Posobiec explained how Biden has turned ICE into an arm of the government that caters to the undocumented rather than a force that counters illegal immigration.

The new identification card for migrants will aim to serve as a “one-stop shop to access immigration files and, eventually, be accepted by the Transportation Security Administration for travel,” two Homeland Security officials said.

“The initiative is part of an ongoing effort by the Biden administration to streamline processes that have often led to confusion among immigrants who are in removal proceedings – and comes as officials grapple with growing arrivals at the US-Mexico border,” reports CNN.

“Now, under the Biden regime, ICE, they have a new name! Their new job, their new mandate, is to give illegal immigrants federal ID and government benefits, and it’s so nice that we’ve decided to become a more wholesome and welcoming and fuzzy-wuzzy kind of country because, in our fuzzy-wuzziness, we’re providing ID cards to undocumented migrants who are illegally residing in the United States so they can access government benefits while awaiting decisions regarding their immigration statuses,” said Posobiec.

“Federal officials are giving the plan to illegal aliens to help with things like healthcare, housing transportation incentivized communication with law enforcement, immigration court proceedings, and check-ins with ICE offices. This is being done under the ICE secure docket card program. That’s what it’s called,” Posobiec continued.

Republicans have criticized Biden’s handling of the US southern border crisis, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who recently told the Daily Mail that Biden was making it “easier” for illegal immigrants to enter the US. McCarthy specifically mentioned the new ICE ID cards, which he says is “the exact opposite of what he should be doing.”

Since the start of Fiscal Year 2021 in October, approximately 900,000 migrants have avoided detection when crossing illegally into the U.S., sources at the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

“Doesn’t that sound nice? Doesn’t that sound fun? Biometric data, QR codes,” said Posobiec. “You realize that none of them are actually going to participate in this, right? Not willingly. Because they know that if you give them one of the cards, there’s probably going to be a way for them to be tracked in there.”

“So just from, in the first instance, your first glance of this thing, it’s not going to work. It’s ridiculous, it’s idiotic because the people that they’re hoping to incentivize and entice into the program, they’re not going to want this. They’re going to say yeah thanks I’ll take one of the cards, then they’ll hand it off to somebody and trade it for a fake ID or something. This is ridiculous, it’s one of the dumbest things I’ve heard, but that’s where the Biden administration is at,” he continued.

“They say, ‘oh we don’t mind if you’re crossing our borders illegally, we don’t mind if we’re having hundreds of thousands of people coming on a regular basis, but if we could just give you a little hand stamp to kind of let you know if you plan to go out and come back in when you’re at a concert or amusement park, just get that little hand stamp there to make sure that you’re good to go.’ That’s where the Biden regime is at. They don’t care about our country.”

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.