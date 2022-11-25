A new report on the US military from GOP leaders Senator Marco Rubio from Florida and Representative Chip Roy from Texas shows that under the Biden administration the country’s armed forces have embraced critical race theory to the extent of promoting “anti-white views” as part of a broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Fox News reports that, according to the report, “Our military’s singular purpose is to ‘provide for the common defense’ of our nation. It cannot be turned into a left-wing social experiment. It cannot be used as a cudgel against America itself. And it cannot be paralyzed by fear of offending the sensibilities of Ivy League faculty lounges or progressive pundits.”

The report confirms that the US military has adopted anti-racism as a teaching tool. Anti-racism, like Critical Race Theory, is a form of racial essentialism that defines individuals by their racial and ethnic identity groups and then assigns them a place within structures and hierarchies of power. One distinguishing characteristic between the two philosophies is anti-racism, as articulated by Ibrim X. Kendi openly promotes the oppression of white Americans. Kendi wrote, “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”

Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley defended the teaching of critical race theory to military members, stating that they were learning about it to gain “situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend.”

“The world is a dangerous place, and the Biden administration’s insanity is eroding our greatest source of security in it,” the report stated

The chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense, Kelisa Wing, has written in the past that she gets “exhausted with these White folx” and adopts the belief that black people cannot be racist.

Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, defined Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as “simply a euphemism for a radically reductive and discriminatory ideology that judges, regards, categorizes, defines, and excludes people based solely on their skin color, sex, or sexual orientation.” Experts say DEI training is akin to Maoist indoctrination.

As The Post Millennial has reported before, equity is a concept whereby discrimination is actively used to enforce equality of outcome. It is distinct from equality, whereby everyone is treated without discrimination to ensure equality of opportunity.

Rubio said, “Rather than making the case for American greatness and protecting our nation, the military is parroting woke nonsense. It’s dumb, it doesn’t work, and it’s dangerous. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter Chinese aircraft carriers and less time thinking about pronouns.”

As part of the military’s commitment to DEI, it has embraced radical gender ideology to the extent of promoting the pride flag in recruitment materials as well as preferred pronoun and bathroom policies.

Roy said, “The Department of Defense’s priority should be training the men and women of our Armed Forces to be a united, lethal, and battle-ready force primed to defend the United States and her interests at a moment’s notice. Instead, Biden’s woke Pentagon is using taxpayer dollars to promote blatant anti-American ideology.”

