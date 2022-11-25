A new report on the US military from GOP leaders Senator Marco Rubio from Florida and Representative Chip Roy from Texas shows that under the Biden administration the country’s armed forces have embraced critical race theory to the extent of promoting “anti-white views” as part of a broader commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.
Fox News reports that, according to the report, “Our military’s singular purpose is to ‘provide for the common defense’ of our nation. It cannot be turned into a left-wing social experiment. It cannot be used as a cudgel against America itself. And it cannot be paralyzed by fear of offending the sensibilities of Ivy League faculty lounges or progressive pundits.”
The report confirms that the US military has adopted anti-racism as a teaching tool. Anti-racism, like Critical Race Theory, is a form of racial essentialism that defines individuals by their racial and ethnic identity groups and then assigns them a place within structures and hierarchies of power. One distinguishing characteristic between the two philosophies is anti-racism, as articulated by Ibrim X. Kendi openly promotes the oppression of white Americans. Kendi wrote, “the only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination.”
Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley defended the teaching of critical race theory to military members, stating that they were learning about it to gain “situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend.”
“The world is a dangerous place, and the Biden administration’s insanity is eroding our greatest source of security in it,” the report stated
The chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the Department of Defense, Kelisa Wing, has written in the past that she gets “exhausted with these White folx” and adopts the belief that black people cannot be racist.
Stephen Miller, a former senior advisor to President Donald Trump, defined Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion as “simply a euphemism for a radically reductive and discriminatory ideology that judges, regards, categorizes, defines, and excludes people based solely on their skin color, sex, or sexual orientation.” Experts say DEI training is akin to Maoist indoctrination.
As The Post Millennial has reported before, equity is a concept whereby discrimination is actively used to enforce equality of outcome. It is distinct from equality, whereby everyone is treated without discrimination to ensure equality of opportunity.
Rubio said, “Rather than making the case for American greatness and protecting our nation, the military is parroting woke nonsense. It’s dumb, it doesn’t work, and it’s dangerous. We need to spend more time thinking about how to counter Chinese aircraft carriers and less time thinking about pronouns.”
As part of the military’s commitment to DEI, it has embraced radical gender ideology to the extent of promoting the pride flag in recruitment materials as well as preferred pronoun and bathroom policies.
Roy said, “The Department of Defense’s priority should be training the men and women of our Armed Forces to be a united, lethal, and battle-ready force primed to defend the United States and her interests at a moment’s notice. Instead, Biden’s woke Pentagon is using taxpayer dollars to promote blatant anti-American ideology.”
In other words, democrat, socialists party elite are OK with “RACISM,” as long as it’s against the ” WHITE RACE.”
Part of me says fine. LETS SEE HOW good the military can operate, without ANY WHITE FOLK IN IT.. Let’s see how strong they can be with ONLY minorities, put in there, for ‘equties sake’.
STARTING WITH Mathis, and milly!!
That O what ever mark milley is quilty of violating the UCMJ for participating in a political protest and lie known as critical race theory while on active duty and in uniform. Anyone in the U.S. military assaulted by the racist rants of critical race theory should file grievances against the guilty superiors in accordance with the UCMJ.
Democrat president, John F. Kennedy once said, to paraphrase him, Said, ” Where the opponents of Civil Rights went off the Raills was when they justlly demanded Equall Rights to unjustly demandining equall outcome. ” John F. Kennedy vs Robert F. Kennedy. “
HES A DEM. Rules don’t apply to them..
Crt is racist. So now will they teach criminal race theory ,too? So the Military can understand the country they are Defending ??
How many of the “woke” people are now in ever has been or plan to be in the service? They don’t war but they don’t want to prevent it either. If you have a strong military it prevent other countries from wanting to attack you. Weakness causes vulnerability0
Maybe thats what their goal is, TO WEAKEN US AS A nation, to where we DO get invaded.. BY CHINA (or russia/korea/iran)…
Interesting…the Military’s actions are clearly Unconstitutional. Military members swore an Oath to defend the Constitution…now they state they will Violate the Constitution. Not a surprise considering the ******** they have as Commander-In-Chief they have and his Corrupt Administration
General Milley is not the kind of person who should be in charge of our military. He is one of the woke folks and is trying to do what they want instead of what is right for our military. The military leaders are all wondering why recruitment is down – REALLY?!?! They wonder why it is down!?!? Recruitment is down because the red blooded Americans who want to defend our nation are not part of the woke folks, they are Americans who care less about any of the woke ideology. They do not care about proper pronoun usage, they do not care about CRT instruction, they care about stepping up and being ready to protect our country! Why is our government so hell bent on doing these idiotic things to our military? How absolutely ridiculous can Milley be?!?!
As an Air Force veteran of the Vietnam Era, I personally would never have joined up if I had to put up with leaders like Milley.
Do you want to know the difference in today’s military and the Boy Scouts – THE BOY SCOUTS HAVE ADULT LEADERS!
WAKE UP AMERICA AND USE YOUR VOICES AND VOTES TO END THIS MADNESS BEFORE OUR MILITARY IS RUINED, JUST LIKE THE BIDEN REGIME HAS RUINED OUR COUNTRY!!!