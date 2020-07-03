Joe Biden and the Democrats out-raised President Trump and the Republicans for the second straight month in June as the campaigns gear up for a general election fight.

The presumptive Democratic nominee and his party raked in $141 million last month, topping the Trump team’s $131 million haul, according to their campaigns.

Biden and the Democratic National Committee raised $282.1 million from April to June, out-pacing Trump and the Republican National Committee, which brought in $266 million. Biden’s campaign said 68% of its donors in June were new to the campaign and that the overall average online donation was $34.

“It’s a true testament that the people are standing behind Joe Biden,” campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon wrote in an email to supporters late Wednesday night. She also tweeted that, “There’s real, grassroots energy for Joe.”

The Trump campaign saw a record one-day high for online donations, $14 million, on the president’s birthday. Trump and the Republicans’ joint re-election effort has raised more than $947 million over the past two years and the campaign said it’s entering the summer with more than $295 million cash on hand. Biden’s team did not immediately disclose his cash on hand.

“The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing,” campaign manager Brad Parscale. “No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites.”

Biden’s recent fundraising success has been aided by his team-up with the DNC and by events with Obama and U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren that raked in more than $11 million and $6 million, respectively. It marks a reversal from Biden’s anemic fundraising during the Democratic primary as the party positions itself to take on fundraising juggernaut Trump in the general.

