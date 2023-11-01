(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has signed an executive order requiring that Artificial Intelligence technology advance “equity and civil rights.”
Biden signed the order this week, putting more regulatory guidance in place for A.I., a rapidly developing technology that some experts warn could be used for harm for everyday Americans.
Biden took it a step further, though, saying that A.I. “must be consistent with my Administration’s dedication to advancing equity and civil rights.”
“My Administration cannot — and will not — tolerate the use of AI to disadvantage those who are already too often denied equal opportunity and justice,” the order says.
Biden administration officials, including the Assistant to the President and Director of the Gender Policy Council, have also been tasked with finding “accelerated hiring pathways” for the right people on this issue, as defined by the administration.
The order also seeks to “address algorithmic discrimination” in part by increasing “coordination between the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and Federal civil rights offices.”
The order makes clear that while tech leaders navigate the ethics of A.I. in the beginning of its development, the federal government is pushing to have equity and progressive racial politics included in the regulatory discussion.
A.I. obviously is the last refuge of a Failed Presidential scoundrel whose own human intelligent began to fail him decades ago, about the time the hair on his head began to fall off and his teeth fall out, and sniffing women’s hair and cocaine replaced smelling clean American air, now replaced by artificial means as artificial as the A.I. artificial intelligence of their Orwellian Big Brother watching over us where “those who control the past control the future”, and those who control the present (By Artificial means and intelligence) will control the past which will destroy our future. The democrat deformed ideology of equity has proven only to deliver the equal deformity and poverty for every sector of a once great moral American society they democratically diminish in droves. To trust these creators of an artificial intelligence and their artificial election results already evilly at work, whose human intelligence continually fails us, will only technologically accelerate the fall of a once great nation, if not the entire human race, soon fallen from elevation in grace from God, not government, to the street demonstrating death in action of morality fallen Hamas type sub-humans, who will prove to be more than equal in their evil, to their German imaged supermen artificially created by the third Reich. Had America not first obtained atomic weapons, created by European displaced Jewish scientists like Einstein, Orwell’s 1984 would have begun in 1945, and on a worldwide basis.
this moron could give a dam about equity and civil rights.
he is on record as saying he did not want his kids going to schools with black people.
he voted against the civil rights bill.
why are black folk so in love with democrat pagans?
because they are brainwashed dolts.
When ever I hear anyone start their argument or position with the importance of “equity”, my mind immediately shifts into “you’re full of it” mode.
Our Country was not founded on the basis of “equity”, that is merely leveling the field to the lowest common denominator. It gives nothing to those who strive and achieve the betterment of themselves for the benefit of all.
Just think where we would be if education throughout our history was limited to “equity”.
Would there have been an Industrial Revolution?
Would we have heavier than air flight?
Would we have individual means of transport? Mass Transport?
Radio, television, computers, the internet…who would have come up with these, and the many many other wonders of the modern world from technology to general sciences to medical breakthroughs if we had always been handicapped by the malignant social structure of “equity”?
Equality? Yes. Equity..? It is a loser sets the standard philosophy, and must be discouraged: With prejudice.
No
No
No
No
No
and HELL No.
“Biden/Obama administration officials, including the Assistant to the President and Director of the Gender Policy Council, have also been tasked with finding “accelerated hiring pathways” for the right people on this issue, as defined by the administration.?”
Now think about this: – “Director of the Gender Policy Council” ” “accelerated hiring pathways” for the right people on this issue, as defined by the woke administration. What this says is that this Biden/Obama administration has “accelerated hiring pathways” to the LGBTQ+ degenerates.
This is putting the sexually perverted above all other people, regardless of their qualifications.
AND one wonders, where all the lawyers are SUING THAT for being Disciminatory in hiring…?
This is the first time in my life that I have NO RESPECT for the Office of the President, especially the man holding it! Basically he is a pawn for the Puppet Masters.