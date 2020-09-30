Biden just needs a little help A.F. Branco | Sep 30, 2020 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 8 votes. Please wait... Share:
Did you see toward the end where Trump caught Biden in a stupid concerning the Green New Deal?
a. Trump said the GND would cost $100 trillion.
b. Biden said he didn’t support the GND. He supported the “Biden Plan” whatever that is.
c. Trump told him his far-Left base just dumped him.
d. Trump kept saying the GND would cost $100T.
e. Biden said, No it won’t. The GND will save money and create jobs. <– (now he's supporting it)
f. The host asked Biden if he supports the GND.
g. Biden said no.
Busted.
Cyrano de Bergerac messed up giving Biden words.
How many times have heard about Biden’s stamina? How sharp will he be after 1 hour, better yet, how sharp will he be toward the end of the debate? He ended up resorting to “shut up, man” , and caliing the President a CLOWN.