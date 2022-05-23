On and on it goes.

Another lone wacko, a white 18-year-old, went on a well-planned killing spree in a supermarket in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo.

It was a terrible, tragic, evil, obviously racist act.

Ten innocent people died and three were injured – 11 victims were Black.

We know the “alleged” killer was a white supremacist, an anti-Semite and a nut-job who clearly set out to kill Black people because of what he posted online.

Predictably, President Biden seized on the slaughter in Buffalo as further “proof” of his bogus claim that “the poison” of white supremacy poses the greatest threat to America today.

Also predictably, Biden and the usual liberal chorus of media outlets tried to link the country’s latest mass killing to Republicans, guns and Fox News stars like Tucker Carlson.

Biden went to Buffalo to show his sympathy for the victims, which is fine.

But as usual he was very selective when pointing out recent examples of racially motivated mass murders.

No mention of the angry “Black supremacist” who plowed through a parade of white men, women and children at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisc., last year, killing six and injuring 60.

No mention of the mentally troubled Black man – another racist “Black supremacist” who openly hated whites, Asians and even some Blacks — who shot up a New York City subway train last month and injured 10 people.

No mention of another apparently mentally troubled Black man who’s accused of shooting but not killing three Korean women in a Dallas hair salon last week.

And you know the Bidens won’t be visiting the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods in Southern California to show their sympathy for the deadly shooting that happened there earlier this week.

The Asian shooter – an American citizen born in Taiwan – planned to kill many members of the congregation, who are Taiwanese, because he doesn’t think Taiwan should be independent of China.

Like the other shootings, that potential mass shooting, which was stopped when members of the church overpowered the shooter, did not fit the Biden-media narrative that the only kind of racism in America is white and that mass murderers come in only one color and one kind of politics.

The reaction to the Buffalo tragedy by Biden, the Democrats and the liberal media was the usual “We need more, more, still more gun laws.”

But how about enforcing the damn gun laws we’ve already got?

How about putting some teeth in so-called “Red Flag” laws?

Though ripe for abuse by gun-control zealots, they allow law enforcement in states like New York to take weapons away from people who’ve been deemed threats to themselves or others.

The punk in Buffalo still legally had his guns even though he had made threatening remarks in high school last year about shooting up a graduation ceremony and had undergone a mental health evaluation and counseling.

And how about holding parents accountable for not taking their wacko sons’ guns away?

We count on the government to take guns away from dangerous or crazy people.

But if you’re a parent and you have a whacked out son you’re worried about, lock up your damn guns. Get them out of the house.

Don’t wait for government to take them away because the government is sure not going to take them.

Meanwhile, while Biden was in Buffalo exploiting that tragedy for his own political purposes, he also predictably forgot to mention the massacre of Blacks that occurs every weekend in Chicago.

Last weekend 33 people there were shot and five died. As usual, most were young Black males shot by other young Black males.

Of course we all know why the president will never have time to go to Chicago to grieve over its murder victims: he wouldn’t be able to blame its recurring weekly slaughter on white supremacy.

Copyright 2022 Michael Reagan, distributed exclusively by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

Michael Reagan, the son of President Ronald Reagan, is an author, speaker and president of the Reagan Legacy Foundation. Send comments to [email protected] and follow @reaganworld on Twitter.