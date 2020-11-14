Former Vice President Joe Biden was informed of Pfizer’s successful coronavirus vaccine news before the nation’s incumbent chief health care administrator, Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.

“I, as Secretary of Health and Human Services, learned about this from media reports on Monday morning,” Azar said Wednesday during an interview with Washington D.C. radio station WMAL.

The news that the Biden campaign learned of the vaccine’s effectiveness before official administration officials raises new suspicions over the announcement’s timing less than a week after the November election.

The timing of this is pretty amazing. Nothing nefarious about the timing of this at all right? 🙄 https://t.co/nS5rkywKXT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 9, 2020

