Coronavirus cases skyrocketing. Gas prices soaring. The border crisis still unresolved. Even Democrats are in full revolt.
President Biden is hitting some rough waters these days, with the public and some of his Democratic supporters starting to lose faith in his administration.
Even his honeymoon with the press seems to be waning. Biden officials are now accusing the media of over-hyping and misreporting the scope of the COVID surge among vaccinated people — a sure sign that the president’s relationship with the media has gone sour.
Democrats including Speaker Nancy Pelosi are blaming Biden for failing to stop the coronavirus eviction ban from expiring, leading to a tense standoff in Congress.
If Biden can’t even keep Pelosi and the mainstream media in line, he’s in trouble. Failing to keep U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the squad under his wing is one thing, but Pelosi and the press shouldn’t be a problem.
Biden’s approval ratings, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’s, are also dropping and the public has lost confidence in his ability to contain COVID. The public fears a return to the days of the shutdown, which would be another crippling blow to the economy.
Biden never should have declared the war with coronavirus over, but he was so desperate for a victory that he did anyway.
Rookie mistake. Doesn’t he remember George W. Bush’s “Mission Accomplished” blunder in the war against Iraq? Bush never has lived that one down.
About the only thing Biden has done right lately is decline an invitation to Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash with the rich and famous on Martha’s Vineyard. Sure, Biden would love to go and rub elbows with George Clooney but even he isn’t stupid enough to attend a potential delta variant super-spreader event.
You also know things are bad for the Democratic administration that they’re resorting to demonizing anyone with an “R” after their name. They can’t really defend their record, so they try to criminalize the Republican Party and Donald Trump.
Here’s a crazy suggestion — how about paying attention to the job at hand and not bringing back the ghost of Donald Trump. Americans will judge the Biden administration on how well it contained COVID and kept the economy running. If Democrats fail to do that, no amount of demonizing will hide their record.
How do you think President Biden is doing? Take the poll at bostonherald.com.
Rough waters? There’s a tsunami about to erupt from the depths that Joe Biden churning with his misinformation, his unkept promises, his indecision, his rash decisions, his incompetence, his incoherence, there is something for everyone to be upset about. Democrats, Republicans, voters, police, veterans, environmentalists, investors, the list can go on, and on, and on, and on, and! His allies are slowly deserting him as they are not getting what they expected. The opposition expected nothing and had even that sutracted from. A-tisket, a-tasket, Biden’s holding the basket, and on the way he ? ? ? it!
This illegally Elected and illegal in governance Biden administration has purposely allowed in an infected army of foreign social anarchy the likes which has not happened since the Nazi’s invaded Poland. The short term, unleashed, unvetted , COVID pandemic they bring in will prove nothing in comparison to the long term social after effects of allowing a million man army of anarchy into this country that their first taught act upon entering is to ignore our laws and reward people that put our law abiding people in America at risk. The ripple effect of allowing such illegal mindedness is a prelude to a level of social violence not yet seen on American shores. Had the election stealing democrats been smart enough to shove a mentally competent criminal Like Hitler or Stalin into the job, WWIII would be just around the corner. Americans have proven they can deal with germs, but planted 5th columnists disguised as legitimate American Democrats may just prove to be lethal to our freedoms and right to bear arms and hold personal property, and our very lives themselves. It’s pay a little now to get rid of them , or pay hell later.
The Dems got just what they asked for. The rest of us got swindled—and are continuing to be swindled on a daily basis. But it is very telling when other Democrats can look at Biden and see the incompetence—you know its really bad then. When things are so bad that your own Party is turning against you, you’re messing up big time.
It isn’t just Biden, either—his whole administration is staffed with incompetence—and seemingly with a lack of common sense. I am glad to see them fail—and I hope they fail miserably. It is unfortunate that the country has to suffer in the meantime, but if it can be a wakeup call to enough people where they are able to see the dangers of the Liberal agenda, then it will bode well in the end.