Joe Biden on Wednesday appeared to commit an awkward gaffe when at a White House conference he apparently attempted to search for a Republican representative who died last month.
Biden was giving an address at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition & Health, during which at one point he commended organizers for “including bipartisan elected officials” in the event.
The president listed off several attendees including “Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, [and] Sen. Booker.” The president then added “Rep…Jackie, are you here?” while staring out into the audience.
"Jackie are you here? Where's Jackie?"
Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN) died in a car accident in August pic.twitter.com/cHc3b7zPmE
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 28, 2022
"Jackie, where's Jackie?," Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022
.@CeciliaVega: "What happened at the Hunger Event today? [Biden] appeared to look around…for…a member of Congress [Jackie Walorski] who passed away last month…What happened there?"
KJP: He "was acknowledging her incredible work…She was on his mind…top of mind" pic.twitter.com/LhEECd4QBR
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 28, 2022
