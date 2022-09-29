Joe Biden on Wednesday appeared to commit an awkward gaffe when at a White House conference he apparently attempted to search for a Republican representative who died last month.

Biden was giving an address at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition & Health, during which at one point he commended organizers for “including bipartisan elected officials” in the event.

The president listed off several attendees including “Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, [and] Sen. Booker.” The president then added “Rep…Jackie, are you here?” while staring out into the audience.

— Read more at Just The News

