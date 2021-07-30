Gov. Abbott Issues Response:
“It is clear that the Biden Administration fundamentally misunderstands what is truly happening at the Texas-Mexico border. The current crisis at our southern border, including the overcrowding of immigration facilities and the devastating spread of COVID-19 that the influx of non-citizens is causing, is entirely the creation of the Biden Administration and its failed immigration policies.
“By choosing not to enforce immigration laws, removing sound policies like the Remain in Mexico program, and failing to make the most robust use of Title 42 authorities, this Administration has directly caused the unprecedented crisis Texas is facing. And it is increasingly a matter of grave public-health concern as unlawful migrants enter from countries with lower vaccination rates than the United States.
“It would be of some solace if the federal government were conducting appropriate COVID-19 testing and other mitigation strategies, but to the contrary, we hear too many reports of the federal government recklessly failing to do so and instead admitting into the United States — and Texas — migrants from over 150 countries, many of whom are testing positive for COVID-19.
“In short, the Biden Administration is jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law. And it’s not just Texans; these irresponsible policies and actions by the Biden Administration are endangering the lives of many Americans as well as the unlawful immigrants themselves. I will take every available step consistent with the law to fulfill my duty to protect the health and safety of all Texans.”
Original story below:
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A new order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that allows state troopers to stop and turnaround vehicles carrying migrants on the basis that they could increase the spread of COVID-19 drew swift backlash and a threat of a lawsuit from the Justice Department on Thursday.
Attorney General Merrick Garland urged Abbott, a Republican, to immediately walk back the directive a day after it was issued by the two-term governor, who is up for reelection in 2022 and for months has sought to claim former President Donald Trump’s hardline mantle on immigration.
The letter from Garland is among the most forceful pushback yet from the Biden administration over the actions taken by Abbott along the U.S.-Mexico border, which have also included jailing migrants on state crimes and building new fencing. Civil rights groups and immigration advocates have also slammed Abbott’s latest move to curb border crossings, saying it could invite racial profiling and restrict the ability of shelters to take in newly arriving families.
“The order is both dangerous and unlawful,” Garland wrote.
Previous Story: Abbott orders Texas National Guard to assist DPS with arrests at the border
Garland said Texas had “no authority to interfere” with the federal government’s broad powers of immigration and raised the potential of a lawsuit if the order was not lifted.
In releasing the directive Wednesday, Abbott said “we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities.” The order allows the Texas Department of Public Safety to “stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion” that it was providing ground transportation to a group of migrants. Troopers could then reroute vehicles back to its point of origin or impound it.
Abbott shrugged off Garland’s letter in a statement that blamed the Biden administration for high levels of migration along the southern border.
“The Biden Administration is jeopardizing the health and safety of Texans on a daily basis by refusing to follow the law,” he said.
The directive is not the first time during the pandemic that Abbott has put focus on migrants and the virus’ spread at a time of heightened worry over COVID-19. He raised similar worries over migrants in March — without providing any evidence that they were causing increased COVID-19 caseloads — which came as he faced criticism from public health officials for lifting a statewide mask mandate.
Abbott is now again facing calls to impose new coronavirus safeguards as the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant is raising infections. But he says he will not order new lockdowns or reimpose mask mandates.
“Blaming the current coronavirus surge on immigrants in his executive order, is a flagrant attempt to absolve his ineffective leadership that ultimately led to the unnecessary loss of life of our fellow Texans,” Democratic state Rep. Rafael Anchia said.
Large numbers of migrants have been showing up at the U.S. border with Mexico, with many turning themselves over to U.S. Border Patrol agents in seeking legal asylum status. U.S. officials reported this month that they had encountered 55,805 members of families with children in June, up 25% from the previous month. That figure still remains far below the high of 88,587 in May 2019.
If you people would do your jobs, Governor Abbott would not have to do it for you. A very clear message is being sent that we see a border crisis—we want the Southern border closed and illegal immigrants turned away. We are concerned about the country and our future as legitimate American citizens. You people are turning your backs, a blind eye, and a deaf ear to the issues and matters we have clearly expressed concern over. We are tired of being ignored and if it becomes necessary to take this administration on then that’s the way it will have to be.
Couldn’t agree more, Son of Thunder.
“Garland said Texas had “no authority to interfere” with the federal government’s broad powers of immigration and raised the potential of a lawsuit if the order was not lifted.”
HUH??? </strong
This corrupt, parrot, puppet president and the Democrat controlled Congress are violating our U.S. Constitution and our Laws.
Article 4, section 4 of the U.S. Constitution: The United States shall guarantee to every state in this union a republican form of government, and shall protect each of them against invasion; and on application of the legislature, or of the executive (when the legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence.
500,000 illegal immigrants invading our borders each month. If This isn’t a foreign invasion, then what is it?
This traitorous, puppet president should be impeached and put in prison for orchestrating, protecting and supporting this illegal invasion of our country.
If Garland enforces his legal ruling like Joe enforces the border, Abbott has nothing to worry about. States have every right to apprehend law breakers no matter what the law broken, and segregate the pandemic infected from the clean and healthy. Any administration that arrests THE PEOPLE and their representatives for not wearing a mask in Congress, yet allows millions of COVID unvetted ILLEGAL aliens to just walk right in and then gives them a free plane ride into the interior of America is evil in intent, criminal in their actions, and unworthy to lead this last great hope of mankind, which apparently like the entity HOPE is the last to come out of their Pandora’s Box of released life force devouring spirits, that have now waged open warfare upon the safety of WE THE PEOPLE. They declare war while WE THE PEOPLE sit on our hands except guys like Abbott who knows when the going gets tough the tough get going. The United Counties of Texas will repel them who represent only the Divided States of America.
What Garland doesn’t seem to understand (or hasn’t bother to look at), is that Governor Abbott ISN’T trying to “enforce Federal Immigration laws”…
He is enforcing TEXAS State Laws (against Trespassing, breaking and entering, theft, etc.).
As was stated (above), if the Feds did THEIR JOB, NONE of what Governor Abbott is doing would be necessary!
I sincerely hope Trump runs again in 2024, with Ron DeSantis as his V.P. (setting up Mr. DeSantis to serve as President for the following 8 years)!
Attorney General Merrick Garland and his Department of No Justice / traitors! That is all one needs to know about Garland and his communist Department!
Funny that the only evidence the Media cite against Gov. Abbott are criticisms–not results. There is no shortage of people who don’t like his refusal to comply with the Leftist Party Line w.r.t. Covid, immigration, etc., but if they can’t show a single example of where his decisions have caused harm (beyond the Left’s political ambitions), then he must be on the right track.
That’s right. Tell merrick garland to take his “warning” and shove it up slo joe’s you know what.
Those who are US citizens have been treated as if they are criminals if they have the audacity to decide not to take a jab that is experimental, has not had FDA approval, and for which the manufacturer has no liability should there be adverse effects. However, those entering the US illegally, and thus actually engaging in criminal behavior, are welcomed with open arms and are not being screened for COVID. In addition, they are being shipped throughout the country.
We have a lockdown on the Northern border and a sieve for a Southern border. Something is terribly wrong. The governor of Texas has the right and responsibility to protect his citizens. Our federal government has a responsibility to protect the citizens but has opted to ignore that responsibility. Not only are US citizens at risk BUT those entering illegally are being exploited and put into dangerous situations.
If the Fed is not going to abide by the laws the governors have no choice but to enforce them, the states are being burdened by the incompetence of this administration, illegals, crime, COVID, the list goes on, not to mention unemployment directly caused by executive order! It’s time for the several states (the language of the Constitution) to revoke some of the powers they ceded when they resolved to form a more perfect union which is slowly deconstructing.
joe–guess you missed the memo–the left has absolutely no idea of nor do they care that
such a thing as the constitution exists –and they have no intention of obeying it-
actually if they thought that they could have gotten away with it they would have had
biden eliminate it by executive order on day one-you can be certain that if the GOP does not
retake the house and senate in the mid terms -the dems will start passing legislation to start
doing away with it amendment by amendment-
the first and second are being pulled apart daily –
just a short matter of time till the left run ACLU starts attacking the constitution at the supreme court
trying to prove that all the amendments were really written for the legislators and not the common man-
proof positive that the lunatics are running the asylum-
it was bad enough with the inept Sessions and the rino Barr
but now that the full time idiot democrats are in charge–
the DOJ is trying it’s best to destroy america one covid case at a time-
not bad enough that covid is still around but now has mutated into
a more communicable disease-the dumbbells at DOJ think it is a smart
idea to let thousands of illegal aliens to bring disease and pestilence
in to america and spread another round of death-
JUST when you can’t imagine the criminal left getting any worse -they prove
that they are the worst criminal element to ever exist-
I t appears that AG Garland is still sniffing his sleeve and pouting over not being nominated to the Supreme Court. Perhaps he is now another puppet for Biden. Governor Abbot is doing his elected job to protect his state and its citizens, per instructions of the Constitution. Is AG Garland doing his appointed job per instructions of the Constitution?