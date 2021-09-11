Welcome to the new look of ‘No Patience’ Joe.

A day after he imposed strict new COVID vaccine mandates, President Biden effectively dared Republicans to challenge his moves in court — or the court of public opinion.

“Have at it,” Biden said on Friday in response to a question about legal threats. “We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game.”

He made little effort to hide his disdain for GOP governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have sought to undermine the federal effort to keep a lid on the pandemic with masking and vaccine requirements.

“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said during a back-to-school event at Brookland Middle School in Washington D.C.

Biden Thursday ordered all corporations with 100 or more employees to impose COVID vaccine mandates. He also tightened the mandate for all federal workers, scrapping the previous option to take regular tests.

The president acknowledged that stricter rules are needed to get a lid on the pandemic, which is as deadly as ever thanks to the punishing surge caused by the virulent delta variant.

Republicans say the Biden vaccine mandates violate American’s personal freedom.

Biden calls his six-pronged plan, which also includes more testing and mask requirements, a common sense approach that no respected public health official could argue against.

I don’t know of any scientist out there in this field who doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things I’ve suggested,” he said.

Biden derided the growing Republican opposition to his pandemic policies as knee-jerk partisan politics. He even said the GOP’s behavior should serve as a warning about the dangers of our divided society to young people like the middle school students he came to visit.

“They’re growing up in an environment where they see it’s like a war, like a bitter feud,” he said. “If a Democrat says, ‘right,’ (Republicans say), ‘left.’ If a Democrat says, ‘left,’ they say ‘right.’”

