Welcome to the new look of ‘No Patience’ Joe.
A day after he imposed strict new COVID vaccine mandates, President Biden effectively dared Republicans to challenge his moves in court — or the court of public opinion.
“Have at it,” Biden said on Friday in response to a question about legal threats. “We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game.”
He made little effort to hide his disdain for GOP governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have sought to undermine the federal effort to keep a lid on the pandemic with masking and vaccine requirements.
Related Story: Biden declares war on DeSantis and Abbott: ‘Get them out of the way’
“I am so disappointed that particularly some Republican governors have been so cavalier with the health of these kids, so cavalier with the health of their communities,” Biden said during a back-to-school event at Brookland Middle School in Washington D.C.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story. The source of the story is in the dateline. We publish it for the purpose of informing our readers and providing an opportunity to discuss it. What is GOPUSA? Read our About Us page to find out.
Biden Thursday ordered all corporations with 100 or more employees to impose COVID vaccine mandates. He also tightened the mandate for all federal workers, scrapping the previous option to take regular tests.
The president acknowledged that stricter rules are needed to get a lid on the pandemic, which is as deadly as ever thanks to the punishing surge caused by the virulent delta variant.
Republicans say the Biden vaccine mandates violate American’s personal freedom.
Biden calls his six-pronged plan, which also includes more testing and mask requirements, a common sense approach that no respected public health official could argue against.
I don’t know of any scientist out there in this field who doesn’t think it makes considerable sense to do the six things I’ve suggested,” he said.
Biden derided the growing Republican opposition to his pandemic policies as knee-jerk partisan politics. He even said the GOP’s behavior should serve as a warning about the dangers of our divided society to young people like the middle school students he came to visit.
“They’re growing up in an environment where they see it’s like a war, like a bitter feud,” he said. “If a Democrat says, ‘right,’ (Republicans say), ‘left.’ If a Democrat says, ‘left,’ they say ‘right.’”
©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Not to worry Slo Joe, the GOP is Spineless and as usual will do nothing.
When someone has you by the jewels (due to your own greed and stupidity) your spine is the least of your worries. A real man would fess up and save the country. He knows he is done but is too proud and ashamed to do the right thing. Not to mention he probably has placed the lives of his family in jeopardy as well. The Chinese don’t play games either.
And 6 more and 6 more and that makes what bozo -666
“Have at it,” Biden said on Friday in response to a question about legal threats. “We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game.”
I hope the Republicans will have the collective guts to say to you, “Game on, Big Boy.” Your a** needs to get kicked to the curb.
“He made little effort to hide his disdain for GOP governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have sought to undermine the federal effort to keep a lid on the pandemic with masking and vaccine requirements”. In the spring of 2020 and early summer, the whole country was shut down, everyone was wearing masks, everyone was required to stay indoors and the coronavirus spread, so obviously, the idiots in Washington DC, did not follow the science, by letting people live their lives. Oh and as usual, the RINOS in Washington are silent. The silent RINOS are co -conspirators with the communist Democrats in the destruction of our nation.
No bozo this is not a game and we the people say – game on!!!!
The country is running of patience with the administration, too many lies about anything and everything, conflicting statements and now the iron fist of a tryant! The Fed is overstepping its Constitutional bounds with the statement, “it’s not about Freedon.” Sorry it has everything to do with freedom and we don’t need a King Joe to replace King George III.
“He made little effort to hide his disdain for GOP governors like Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida’s Ron DeSantis who have sought to undermine the federal effort to keep a lid on the pandemic with masking and vaccine requirements.”
Still waiting for EVIDENCE demonstrating the efficacy of masking and the juice as well as the long term sakety of the juice itself.
It has been effectively demonstrated, beyond any doubt, that you can get and spread the virus after getting both shots.
What real good is it doing to inject unknown chemicals into your body?
Biden is correct. Though there is no doubt that he is a joke. This is serious. Getting the vaccine, with all of the lies, known potential negatives and completely unknown long term consequences, once administered, there is no going back. Couple this with just short of a 99% chance that you will survive a Covid infection, which will result in a much stronger, and longer lasting immunity than even the most optimistic estimations given to any of the vaccines, including the boosters. And you have a very Anti-Science approach being forced upon us by this administration.
New numbers from California show the chance of dying from Covid in that state right now is 0.03% !
Clearly time to double down on (1) government approved misinformation, (2) mandates and (3) deleting professional scientific dissenters.
Speaking of Chinese viruses, how many other experimental epidemics have We The People unknowingly funded and participated in?
I’m not dumb enough to assume this is a one time event.
If biden wants all vaccinated why did he not hold all the illegal invaders and at least get them vaccinated before releasing them upon the citizens who now have more carriers of the virus to worry about. I believe he does not really care about people being vaccinated as much as he wants to have a head count of those who fight it cause they would be the same one who would vote again him/democrats. He is relying on being able to give illegal invaders voting rights by 2024 or maybe even by 2022 to ensure house/senate control. Reason why they fight so hard against voter ID.