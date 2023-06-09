Biden Corruption GOPUSA Staff | Jun 9, 2023 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 12 votes. Please wait... Share:
The political servants of this traitorous, corrupt, treasonous, destructive, unethical, immoral, dishonest, woke, socialist Democrat Party are the FBI, IRS and the Attorney General and they obstruct, lie, cheat and do anything to protect their Democrat Party elite.
And on the Democrat Party will orchestrate and fabricated lies and accusations against their political opponents without any proof.
Nancy Pelosi admitted an unfortunate truth about her
orchestrate and fabricated President Trump’s impeachment “farce”
– It hinges on witness’s “allegations” not “proof”.
It’s Not A Question” Of “Proof”, It’s About “Allegations”
https://youtu.be/7dzhIxeF204
The old phrase about history repeating itself—looks like it has merit.