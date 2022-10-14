President Joe Biden called the US Supreme Court “more of an advocacy group these days,” casting doubt on the court’s legitimacy in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v Wade.
Mr Biden made the remark during a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday for Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester, who represents Mr Biden’s home state of Delaware in the US House. The president’s comments about the Court were first reported by NBC News.
“I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I’ve been engaged in because a lot can change because the institutions have changed,” Mr Biden said. “The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is… evenhanded about it.”
And, since when is the SCOTUS supposed to be “evenhanded?” I wish they had the authority to pursue the circuit courts criminally for failing to act as federal judges and acting as activist in a clear dereliction of duty.
Had they not advocated the Constitutional certification of his stolen election the country would be about $4.5 trillion richer and on its way to economic and moral recovery. How about advocating an I.Q. test for each Supreme Court Justice and the President himself to compare and see who is capable of Constitutional government advocacy and an ability to serve the will of THE PEOPLE vs the dictations of a loser whose election loss should have been a certified reflection of the loss of Joe’s ability to govern. Being even-handed would be to have he and his son’s home estate FBI raided for evidence of criminal activity, preceded by two impeachments of which one would be enough to prove his guilt and get the job done. I hope he is wearing his adult diapers when the November elections results are in for a similar Hillary loss , and mental breakdown knowing her guilt was about to be expsed and prosecuted but never was,,,Trumps first big mistake.
HE never had problems with their “Advocacy”, when they did things like legalizing Gay marriage.. Or when they ruled against Trump and his petition to have the 2020 fraud looked at..
It started in the 70s when they went from a court to an advocacy(liberal) court. Now that some of those decisions are starting to be corrected they want to call them an advocacy group. It is no longer a court who makes the propper legal decisions but one who acts on their own beliefs of what they want. If it was 5-4 the other way we would be expected to accept and follow their decisions.
Like always, when the courts RULE IN THE FAVOR Of the dems, its “DOING THEIR JOB”.
But when they rule against the dems “they are overreaching their authority!”
In many ways he’s right, they are an advocacy group,a group that advocates for the rule of law under The Constitution! The Court is not to be the law makers, that is the job of Congress or the states but too often liberals and Democrats, one in the same, have used the Court to implement laws they cannot pass in Congress or state legislatures, this often being done by circuitous reasoning of the words actually written down in the document itself. This obviously affects Democrats more than Republicans but this Court will actually be evenhanded as it has already shown itself by not being intimidated by the thugs from the woke left.
“President Joe Biden called the US Supreme Court “more of an advocacy group these days,” casting doubt on the court’s legitimacy in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v Wade.”
This disgraceful, dishonorable, puppet president Joe Biden is suppose to be the honest, respectful leader of our great country. But… This disgraceful, dishonorable, puppet president Joe Biden and his master puppeteers have become dictators and condemning everything and everyone who does not bow down to their treasonous and destructive policies and agendas.
We the People must destroy this destructive, treasonous, immoral, socialist Democrat Party’s rule of our country!!!!!
Again the meat puppet installed as POTUS proves he is completely clueless about the Supreme Court.
That meat puppet is a clear and present danger to the U.S. Constitution.
Another link in the chain to a dictatorship; making an objective higher Court redundant. Karl Marx and Saul Alinsky are laughing at us….
They’ve been trying to eliminate the high court for years…
Say’s the dunce, grifter, who takes showers with his teenage daughter. Good job you ignorant, low IQ Democrat voters.
Biden è uno stronzo, certainly the worst prez in our lifetime if ever
Biden è uno stronzo, certainly the worst prez in our lifetime , if ever. The question that keeps gnawing at me is what is going on either American psyche that we could even choose such a clearly mentally and physically impaired politician to the most powerful position in the world. Are we in decline as a society? Is the Armageddon they Biden so casually discusses possible? I pray to Our Lord that these things are not true. Else we are in a sad decline
The Supreme Court is a group that is supposed to advocate for the rule of law. Perhaps if PinocchiJoe would share Chinese money with them, they would be a cipher as he is.