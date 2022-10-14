President Joe Biden called the US Supreme Court “more of an advocacy group these days,” casting doubt on the court’s legitimacy in the aftermath of its decision to overturn Roe v Wade.

Mr Biden made the remark during a virtual fundraiser on Tuesday for Rep Lisa Blunt Rochester, who represents Mr Biden’s home state of Delaware in the US House. The president’s comments about the Court were first reported by NBC News.

“I view this off-year election as one of the most important elections that I’ve been engaged in because a lot can change because the institutions have changed,” Mr Biden said. “The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is… evenhanded about it.”

