With every day that passes, Democrats are taking a step closer to becoming the party of drugs, cartels and human traffickers —a grave threat to America’s national security.

The Biden administration’s reckless open borders policy has caused chaos and human suffering at the southern border where illegal crossings have surged to a 20-year high. On Thursday, border officials announced that a staggering 18,890 unaccompanied children were apprehended crossing the U.S. border illegally in March, up from 9,271 in February. That’s just a fraction of the 172,000 migrant encounters in March exacerbating the ongoing pandemic. Thousands of unauthorized migrants are being packed into U.S. detention centers as they wait to be processed — not socially distanced. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by members of Congress.

“Paging Dr. Fauci,” tweeted Senator Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., on Friday. “You need to go to the southern border and witness in person the biggest super spreader event in the nation — President (Biden’s) immigration policies.”

Perhaps Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden’s top infectious disease adviser, can tell us if scores of migrants violating social distancing mandates is A-OK, or if he thinks importing the highly contagious coronavirus from other countries is a good idea. Consider, at least 10% of migrant minors transferred to San Diego from a Texas detention center last month tested positive for COVID-19. If that’s not problematic enough, thousands of migrant families are being released from custody and transported throughout the U.S. — without being tested for the deadly virus.

What could go wrong?

Meanwhile, the majority of American children grades K-12 still aren’t going to school in person and taxpayers are required to obey strict COVID-19 restrictions or face harsh penalties. This includes getting one’s business shut down or being fined or prosecuted. Additionally, American citizens must continue to wear masks until possibly 2022, says Fauci, who during a recent interview with Fox New’s Neil Cavuto said he has “nothing to do” with the southern border. “Having me down at the border. That’s really not what I do.”

Huh? Isn’t it the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease’s job to contain the spread of a highly contagious and deadly virus?

Talk about a political hack.

Then there’s the human trafficking horrors. Sadly, there isn’t a day that goes by where we don’t hear about the cartels exploiting and abusing migrant children, women and girls being sexually assaulted or the many lives lost making the dangerous journey. This is what the Biden administration is permitting by weakening many of the Trump administration’s border enforcement and immigration policies. Plus, deadly drugs are pouring into our country.

“U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers from the El Paso Field Office had a busy week leading to the seizures of over 157 pounds of cocaine, 341 pounds of marijuana, 98 pounds of methamphetamine, and 12 pounds of fentanyl,” CBP posted on its website on March 26.

Has President Biden and his administration already forgotten the devastating opioid crisis that killed over 70,000 Americans in 2019? Apparently.

But that’s not all. Terrorists are trespassing the border. This week, CBP announced U.S. border agents arrested two suspected Yemeni terrorists, one in January and another in March who were on “no-fly” and U.S. terrorism watch lists. The two adult men entered illegally via the Mexico border. A CBP spokesperson said terrorist U.S. border crossings are “very uncommon” but how would they know given thousands of people are sneaking into the U.S. without being identified every week.

“Nearly 1,000 people per day are sneaking into the United States without being identified or taken into custody because U.S. border agents are busy attending to migrant families and unaccompanied children while also trying to stop soaring numbers of male adults, according to three U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials familiar with the data,” reported The Washington Post.

The stark reality is if thousands of unidentified migrants can sneak into our country undetected, so can an untold number of terrorists. Now, consider that it only took two radical Islamic terrorists to inflict carnage at the Boston Marathon bombings and 19 hijackers to execute 9/11.

Bottom line: The Biden administration’s colossal failure of an immigration policy is rapidly advancing towards a full-blown national security crisis. The government must secure the border and implement sensible policies without delay.

