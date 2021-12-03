On inflation, pandemic media Biden and media have failed

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified in front of Congress saying that the inflation that the country has witnessed since President Joe Biden started printing money isn’t transitory.

“I think it’s probably a good time to retire that word and try to explain more clearly what we mean,” Powell told members of Senate Banking Committee according to the New York Post.

Yes, that would be good. Explain away.

Because Accuracy in Media has been regularly calling out the press-and the White House-for laying the blame on rising prices on “corporations,” when in fact, it’s the Biden administration’s own failings that have caused the inflation.

Later in the day, Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that “our supply chain issues and higher prices are rooted in the pandemic, which will subside as we get it under control – which is, of course, our number one priority, is getting the pandemic under control.”

Most of the political effort by the Biden White House and its media minions has been spent on fanciful social gadgets, jawboning about White Supremacy, climate change, ignoring immigration and covering itself for screwing up Afghanistan.

And telling us inflation is transitory, as Accuracy in Media previously reported.

So, at what point will the press admit that Biden has everything he needs to fight the pandemic and fix the supply chain, but that he’s not up to the job despite nearly two years of promises that he can do better?

On Tuesday, the New York Times published a hit piece decrying the GOP attempts to offer an alternative view of how to fight the pandemic – under the rules made by the Constitution.

The Times says that the GOP wants it both ways: They don’t want COVID mandates, but they blame Biden for the increase in COVID cases.

One would think that the press, after calling President Donald Trump a dictator for nearly 60 months, might understand what a dictator looks like, but if not, here’s a good reminder:

“There is no worse tyranny than to force a man to pay for what he does not want merely because you think it would be good for him,” said author Robert Heinlein.

That’s why when dealing with issues of public health and safety in the U.S., it’s incumbent upon our leaders to always tell the truth if they wish to maintain credibility.

When Biden claimed that if you got a COVID vaccination you wouldn’t get sick, he hurt himself in his campaign to get the American people to trust his urgent warnings to get vaccinated.

They knew it was a lie, even then.

When President Joe Biden told Americans that he wouldn’t trust a vaccine developed under Trump, the very vaccine he rushed to use once he was elected, he undercut his argument.

They knew it was just politics, even then.

So now, he wants Americans to take the vaccine just because he said so?

We all know that’s a policy failure even now, and it will be better for everyone if the press just says so.

