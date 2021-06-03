A little hope from court decisions declaring that the Biden administration must treat all people equally.

Last week, while the press drooled over the president’s ice cream selection, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Vitolo v. Guzman declared unconstitutional the Biden administration’s race-based approach to distributing COVID-relief funds.

While Vitolo only addressed the race- and sex-based reverse discrimination in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the precedent could prove fatal to many other federal and state statutes, regulations, or practices, leaving the Biden administration with a difficult choice: accept defeat in Vitolo and risk a domino effect, or appeal and face an even more unpalatable decision from a newly comprised Supreme Court.

In passing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Congress created a $28.6 billion fund for grants to restaurants impacted by the “uncertainty of current economic conditions.” But rather than provide Americans access to these funds equally, Congress expressly mandated race- and sex-based discrimination in doling out the money.

Biden Administration Sought to Use Race to Determine Federal Benefits. Courts Have Now Stepped In.

The Biden administration is facing a legal challenge over the Small Business Association’s prioritization of women and racial minorities for COVID-19 relief. The SBA said only these applications for restaurant relief would be processed in the first three weeks, kicking white, male small business owners to the back of the line.

America First Legal, which represents restaurant owners Jason and Janice Smith and Eric Nyman, said despite qualifying for relief, their clients are “experiencing race and sex discrimination at the hand of government officials.”

The court agreed.

