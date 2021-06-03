A little hope from court decisions declaring that the Biden administration must treat all people equally.
Last week, while the press drooled over the president’s ice cream selection, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals in Vitolo v. Guzman declared unconstitutional the Biden administration’s race-based approach to distributing COVID-relief funds.
While Vitolo only addressed the race- and sex-based reverse discrimination in the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, the precedent could prove fatal to many other federal and state statutes, regulations, or practices, leaving the Biden administration with a difficult choice: accept defeat in Vitolo and risk a domino effect, or appeal and face an even more unpalatable decision from a newly comprised Supreme Court.
In passing the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), Congress created a $28.6 billion fund for grants to restaurants impacted by the “uncertainty of current economic conditions.” But rather than provide Americans access to these funds equally, Congress expressly mandated race- and sex-based discrimination in doling out the money.
Biden Administration Sought to Use Race to Determine Federal Benefits. Courts Have Now Stepped In.
The Biden administration is facing a legal challenge over the Small Business Association’s prioritization of women and racial minorities for COVID-19 relief. The SBA said only these applications for restaurant relief would be processed in the first three weeks, kicking white, male small business owners to the back of the line.
America First Legal, which represents restaurant owners Jason and Janice Smith and Eric Nyman, said despite qualifying for relief, their clients are “experiencing race and sex discrimination at the hand of government officials.”
The court agreed.
PITY MORE circuit courts are not doing the SAME!
Wonder who appointed the judges on that court.? Hard to believe that they would rule that way if they were appointed by a democrat. Now we get to see how the left wing democrats find a way to go around that ruling since they only agree with a ruling when it goes in their favor.
This SHOULDN’T be controversial! The government should NOT be in the business of ENDLESSLY trying to right the wrongs of the past! The “playing field” IS LEVEL (everyone, regardless of their skin tone, gender or sexual orientation, has the SAME opportunity to succeed [or fail] – unless government places it heavy thumb on the scales of equality)!
On msn this morning an article is calling for a new constitution. The article first appeared in teen vogue Magazine. The left want a new constitution like the one South Africa has. Our constitution was written by old white men . Scary!! South Africa ??? Sorry it was yahoo.
IF they like South Africa’s constitution so damn much… FINE. MOVE THERE!!!!
I doubt that their line of thinking about redoing our constitution surprises anyone. The democrats want the new one to be done that says just how they think it should be. If that doesn’t scare the hell out of everyone then I don’t know what would scare them.
Thank you Judge Guzman! Great to see that someone still has a brain that works!