The Biden administration has authorized another $725 million in security aid for Ukraine to help the nation recover from recent missile attacks by Russia on civilian targets.

The package unveiled Friday includes additional arms, munitions and equipment from U.S. inventories.

“We will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination,” Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement. “The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield for Ukraine.”

The package also includes High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARMs), anti-tank weapons and small arms, as well ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), the Pentagon said.

“To meet Ukraine’s evolving battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with key capabilities,” the Department of Defense officials said in a statement.

Russia has struck Ukrainian civilian targets and power systems following the recent explosion on the strategic bridge linking Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, causing extensive hardship.

In total, the United States has committed more than $18.2 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since January 2021.

