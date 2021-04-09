Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Thursday announced that nearly $5 billion from last month’s COVID-19 relief package will go to states and local governments to battle homelessness.
She said the funding was allocated to 651 various jurisdictions to provide housing and other services for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
“Homelessness in the United States was increasing even before COVID-19, and we know the pandemic has only made the crisis worse,” Fudge said.
“HUD’s swift allocation of this $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funding reflects our commitment to addressing homelessness as a priority. With this strong funding, communities across the country will have the resources needed to give homes to the people who have had to endure the COVID-19 pandemic without one.”
The $5 billion so-called HOME Investment Partnerships Program was passed as part of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan on March 6. The funding can be used to develop affordable housing, assist tenants with rent, acquire shelters and secure other services through 2030.
HUD plans to release another tranche of American Rescue Plan funds targeting homelessness in the coming weeks.
Fudge announced the allocation of the funds Thursday in a video conference call with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has only worsened our nation’s homelessness crisis but with this assistance comes new hope,” Woodfin said. “It will represent a new start for so many families after such a challenging year, especially minority families who were hit so disproportionately hard by the pandemic. We’re grateful that these funds will help pave the way for a new generation of minority homeowners.”
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“Fudge announced the allocation of the funds Thursday in a video conference call with Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Birmingham, Ala., Mayor Randall Woodfin”. Yep, homelessness has increased, due to businesses being shut down by Democrats. Of course my Governor Whitmer from Michigan has destroyed the Michigan economy.
So how much of those billions will actually reach the intended problem by the time all the corrupt politicians and unions and shady contractors grab their piece of the action? I for one predict the tents and street beggars and druggies are never going away. Besides we’re getting an entire new crop from south of the border that will need food and housing, medical care, education (maybe), and welfare checks because they are too smart to spend all day in the hot sun picking strawberries for some pittance of a paycheck.
Wasted money that, true to form, sounds good on paper and when mouthed by politicians but rarely accomplishes what it is perported to do. Unless a bill is introduced in Congress concerning a specific project containing specifications, cost analyses, and, most of all, and the specific need it addresses, it should be dismissed. Vague infrastructure bills, vague COVID bills should be voted down; they won’t because each politician is looking for his piece of the Government pie!
These people don’t want affordable housing, they want mcmansions . Augusta ga is putting Granite countertops in affordable housing. How many middle class doesn’t have granite countertops ????
Let me Clarify, they are building affordable housing near Langley walker Blvd and MLK street in the hood.