The House of Mouse is breaking its own barriers.

Disney officially has found its first lead bisexual character in Luz Noceda, the 14-year-old protagonist of Disney Channel’s “The Owl House,” Variety reports.

Aside from the Pixar short, “Out,” which dropped on Disney+ in May and featured a gay protagonist, Luz is Disney’s first openly LGBTQ lead character.

Luz’s attraction to recurring female character Amity was explored in the series’ two most recent episodes, “Enchanting Grom Fight” and “Wing It Like Witches.” Her attraction to male characters had been shown in earlier episodes.

Witch-in-the-making Luz and Amity share a dance at Grom — their magical world’s equivalent to Prom.

“The Owl House” creator Dana Terrace, who is also bisexual, took to Twitter last week to confirm the relationship is not a platonic one.

“In dev I was very open about my intention to put queer kids in the main cast,” wrote Terrace, who pointed out her weak lying skills, noting, “So sneaking it in would’ve been hard haha. When we were greenlit I was told by certain Disney leadership that I could NOT represent any form of bi or gay relationship on the Channel.”

Terrace went on to say, “I’m bi! I want to write a bi character, dammit!” and said that eventually, her “stubbornness paid off” and she’s “VERY supported by current Disney leadership.”

In the hours after Terrace’s tweets, Spencer Wan, previously the show’s animation supervisor, posted the storyboards for the dance in question.

“This was my first time getting to do anything even remotely queer,” wrote Wan. “And I’ve never been prouder of any board.”

In addition to “Out,” Disney recently featured minor or non-recurring LGBTQ characters in this year’s film, “Onward,” in which Lena Waithe voiced a lesbian character, Officer Spector and “Andi Mack,” which became the first Disney Channel show to feature a character realizing they’re gay.

