For the second election in a row, Bernie Sanders is the top vote-getter following the results of the New Hampshire primary. Environmental spokesperson Greta Thunberg is getting her own TV show, and we’ll talk to a congressional candidate in one of the hottest races in the country. All that and more on today’s show!

Bernie Sanders won in New Hampshire on a platform of pure socialism. What will the Democrat establishment do? Pete Buttigieg finished second, and Amy Klobuchar finished third. The big disappointments were Elizabeth Warren in 4th place and Joe Biden in 5th place.

Leftist darling Greta Thunberg is getting her own TV show. That just shows you how messed up the world is. It’s reality TV… show over substance.

The man who drove through a Republican voter registration tent is a confirmed Trump-hater. Do you think the Democrats and the left will speak out about toning down the rhetoric?

