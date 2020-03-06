Cenk Uygur warned journalists and leaders in the Democratic Party this week that “war” is coming if underhanded and dishonest tactics sink Sen. Bernard Sanders’ presidential campaign.

The long-time voice of “TYT,” previously “The Young Turks,” unloaded on “the establishment” this week as former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s campaign rattled off a string of “Super Tuesday” wins.

Mr. Uygur claimed that Mr. Sanders of Vermont is being demonized for rhetoric that echoes former President Barack Obama, and that Mr. Biden’s “lies” are downplayed to help him secure the party’s nomination.

“God d— it, tell the truth!” the host exclaimed. “If you’re not gonna do it, we’re gonna do it. OK? And so, you want to go to war, we’ll go to war. And that is what this is. We cannot let Biden win.”

The liberal host then said that it was only a matter of time before lies in the media are exposed by the Trump campaign and its surrogates.

“Biden is not gonna beat Trump,” the host continued on Wednesday. “Biden is either near senile or actually senile. Watch any of the tapes. And Biden lies non-stop! He’s gonna get caught! OK, the media is covering for him, but they’re not gonna be able to cover when the Republicans come for him and when Trump comes for him. He’s not gonna beat Trump.”

Mr. Uygur then pivoted to focus on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s failed 2016 campaign.

“The establishment candidate is less likely to beat Trump anyway,” he said. “We just had 2016 — the establishment candidate lost to a doofus like Trump. And now here we go: an establishment candidate that is far worse with his mental faculties under question. His record [is] worse than Hillary Clinton’s. He lies 1,000 times more than Hillary Clinton did, right? And you’re gonna run that guy against Trump? And we’re gonna lose against Trump again and maybe lose our democracy? Hell no. Hell no. Bernie Sanders is gonna win this race.”

A sampling of the host’s commentary was viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter.

Guy Benson of the conservative website Townhall concurred with Mr. Uygur’s concerns about Mr. Biden’s age.

“This issue, like it or not, has been a proverbial elephant in the room for months,” Mr. Benson wrote Thursday morning. “It’s unseemly to go after Biden for his age, but it’s hard not to notice that he is … not sharp much of the time, and seems to be slipping. … It’s not hard at all to picture Trump, in the middle of a presidential debate, casually saying that Biden’s brain is pudding and he needs to be in a home, not the White House.”

