Barack Obama recounts “deep-seated panic” among many white Americans over his ascendancy to the presidency in his new book — and blames that “racial anxiety’ for fueling the rise of President Trump.

The former president writes in his upcoming memoir that “millions of Americans (were) spooked by a Black man in the White House.”

“My very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama writes, CNN reported.

Candace Owens has a few things to say about Barack Obama.

The two-term president says Trump understood and harnessed those racist impulses with his embrace of the racist #birther conspiracy theory aimed at Obama and during his successful 2016 campaign that vowed to erase Obama’s legacy.

“(It) is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president,” Obama writes. “He promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”

Obama discusses his meteoric rise, historic presidency and Trump’s divisive four-year reign in the memoir titled A Promised Land. The 768-page book is due out on November 17,

He also pulls back the curtain on his personal life, admitting that the harsh spotlight took a toll on his marriage to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

