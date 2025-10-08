Back to Basics GOPUSA Staff | Oct 8, 2025 | Cartoons | 1 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 2 votes. Please wait... Share:
The Democrat Party is a hateful cult of Satan.
Almost everything God declared a Sin or an Abomination in the Holy Bible, Democrats approve of, encourage, support, and protect. 🙁 🙁 🙁
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Woke, DEI, Dishonorable, Demonic, Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas, is to deliberately divide our citizens with hate and promote racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, Freedoms, common sense, morality, Christian values and all free religious exercise.
Under the of Disguise of the Democrat’s versions of DEI, woke and “LGBTQ anti-discrimination Con.”