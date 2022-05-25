(EFE).- Nineteen children were among at least 21 people killed Tuesday when a man opened fire at a primary school in Texas, United States, officials said.
The suspected gunman, identified by Governor Greg Abbott as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was also killed.
Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Erick Estrada told CNN that 19 children and two adults were killed in the shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) from San Antonio and about 70 miles from the Mexico border.
“It is believed that he abandoned his vehicle, then entered into the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun, and he may have also had a rifle,” Abbott said at a press conference.
“The shooter, he himself is deceased and it’s believed that responding officers killed him,” the governor added.
“It is being reported that the subject shot his grandmother right before he went into the school,” Abbott said of the suspect, a US citizen who had attended Uvalde High School.
The grandmother is in critical condition after being airlifted to hospital, Estrada told CNN.
Uvalde Memorial Hospital said in a statement on Facebook it had “received 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment,” while “two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased.”
It added that three children were being transferred to San Antonio.
A hospital in San Antonio, University Health, tweeted that it was treating four patients injured in the shooting: a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, both in critical condition, a 10-year-old in good condition, and a 9-year-old girl in fair condition.
“The investigation is leading to tell us the suspect did act alone during this heinous crime,” Pete Arredondo, chief of police at the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, said.
Border patrol agents responded to the shooting and “upon entering the building, Agents & other law enforcement officers faced gun fire from the subject, who was barricaded inside,” Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Marsha Espinosa wrote on Twitter.
“These Border Patrol Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children on the scene to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives. At least one Border Patrol Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire,” she added.
In an address to the nation immediately after arriving from a tour of Asia and learning of the shooting, US President Joe Biden demanded lawmakers “turn this pain into action.”
“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden said at the White House, asking: “Why do we keep letting this happen?”
“Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”
At the 2:20 mark a seemingly crushed and weak president begins to rant about gun control.
Biden ordered that the country’s flags fly at half-staff at the White House and at all federal buildings, military installations and warships until sunset on May 28.
This is the deadliest shooting in the US so far this year and comes 10 days after 10 people were shot dead in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in an attack with racist motivations.
Tuesday’s was also the deadliest school shooting in modern Texas history and the second deadliest school shooting in the last decade, after the Sandy Hook massacre in Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed.
The third deadliest is that of 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 were killed.
Republican governor Abbott is a staunch defender of firearms and in 2021 he signed a series of state laws that made Texas a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. EFE
“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden said at the White House, asking: “Why do we keep letting this happen?”,,,,because opportunistic political creeps refuse to vet anyone or anything that crosses into our country to overwhelm our school systems and our cultures with more foreign people and foreign ideas than can be safely assimilated by the good over influencing the bad, rather than what your bad government offers in bad that now overwhelms the traditional American good. After WWII our troops came home with tons of gun trophies taken from the evil they killed, not imported. Nobody dared to attack our children in schools populated with strong men with the capability to drop them on the spot, the “Strong” being the father figured male teachers who unlike the femininized educational system of submission offered to our people today, never submitted to the evil, which begins relying on government to protect you instead of your own ability to govern yourself, you emotions and take responsibility for you own individual safety which back then translated into a Collective safety for all. Relying on Joe Biden and his ilk of government dependency promotion failures will end you and your kids up like the trusting people of Afghanistan,,,,deader than doornails. What we now witness is the impact they have already made on creating this carnage. Just get out of the way Joe and let the adults take back the schools, no cops needed.
Part 1—“In an address to the nation immediately after arriving from a tour of Asia and learning of the shooting, US President Joe Biden demanded lawmakers “turn this pain into action.”
Right on cue—here it comes—stricter gun control laws. The same old worn-out response that we get from the Dems every time something like this happens—and it has zero impact on the problem.
“Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?” There ya’ go, Joe—invoke the name of God—play on emotion—put politics in overdrive and say what you think people want to hear. Newsflash Genius—the gun lobbies had nothing to do with this—nor any that have occurred in the past.
“I am sick and tired of it. We have to act. And don’t tell me we can’t have an impact on this carnage,” Biden said at the White House, asking: “Why do we keep letting this happen?”
Joe and his party are the pain, elections are the action to cure the secular socialist takeover of our once safe schools. What happened in Uvalde is just Liberal abortion of American innocence post birth, born of a mindset never taught to respect innocent life. What other message can be received by American children when they witness their siblings aborted at will, and their body parts sold like so much meat on the grill. The birth of American school shootings and the death of AMerican innocence was conceived in the cradle of Secular American abortion. These NEVER occurred prior to Roe V Wade.
“elections are the action to cure the secular socialist takeover…” I guess you weren’t paying attention during the last election when Trump won by a landslide, but it was stolen by demonrat operatives and allowed to stand by those with an interest in the establishment status quo. But please, tell us all how we just need to get out and vote!
If I told you how our forefathers took freedom back and openly proposed it, I’d have Biden’s FBI knocking at my door.
“When shells are hitting all around you and you wipe the dirt from your face and you realize that it’s not dirt, it’s the blood and gut of what was once your best friend, you’ll know what to do.” – General George Patton
Right now the peace loving and law abiding are trying to take back their freedoms in peaceful law abiding ways. That failing I assure you there are plenty of patriots who will know what to do, ready willing and able to take those freedoms back, even if it means temporarily putting on the face of the enemy who now openly seeks to put the guts of your friends family and even aborted babies upon your face in street riots, gunfire, open rebellion, in any traitorous ways or means they can. The summer pre-election riots of 2020 were their opening salvos, January 6th was the peaceful peace seeking response. Dare they try to repeat an election steal again, they will find no place to hide from the Justice they already deserve.
Hey Joe, it was a Border Patrol agent using a gun that stopped this killer. The thousands of laws out there didn’t do one damn thing to stop the killer. The first law if you, Joe, need to bring God into this is, Thou Shalt Not Kill.
Part 2—Dear Malarkey King—you really want to have an impact?? Secure the Southern Border—defend and promote the policel do not defund them and tie their hands so they cannot do their jobs—abandon Liberal ideology that weakens our institutions and our value system—follow in the steps of our forefathers and honor God.
And who is “letting it happen”, Joe?? Technically, no one, but if you wish to place blame, you and your incompetent administration is where you should start. This guy was walking around living his life and made a conscious, voluntary decision to do what he did.HE acted—he used a gun to kill a lot of innocent people—the gun did not act on its own. Bear in mind that it was other people using guns who stopped him from doing even more damage. They used their guns responsibly, so going after guns is not your answer.
If you bunch of idiot Democrats knew anything at all about what you are doing—particularly governing—we would have a lot fewer problems. All of you are stuck in a rut—finger-point—blame—and refuse to acknowledge the real problem and deal with it constructively.
If the teachers had been allowed to carry a concealed weapon, the shooter might have been stopped sooner and more lives would have been saved. Look into how he came into possession of the weapon and do not just condemn all weapons and all weapon owners.
I served over 25 years in the military (RVN twice) and up until 2021 had no need for a weapon at home but now more able to protect home and family.
Poor man this president, reality totally escapes his mind and his cohorts and, there appears to be no way for them to recover from the condition. Guns do not think or plot evil, it is in the hearts and minds of men where the seeds of crime sprout and are carried out, that is where we must strive for change. However, is it any wonder that these things happen in a culture where God and His commandments have been erased and that celebrates the killing of human life and mass genocide. Good reason that Christ before dying said, ‘Father forgive them for they do not know what they are doing’
It’s VERY IRONIC that ‘President’ Biden said ‘Where in God’s name is our backbone ‘ as he has displayed NO BACKBONE!!!! He CLAIMS to personally be pro-Life [in line with his CLAIMED Catholicism] but has ‘carried the water’ for the pro-abortion lobby [Planned Parenthood ‘invested’ 450K putting pro-abortion Democrats in the WH]. His and others support for abortion brought about the killings by sending mixed messages!!! Abortion meets the definition of MURDER since it ends the life of an already existing person [by biology when the sperm penetrates the egg life begins]! Abortion being legal but MURDER being illegal causal BRAIN CONFUSION and some people when stressed think it’s a permitted step to kill those bringing stress into their lives [kids,strangers, etc]. Over a thousand people are MURDERED in the womb a day!!!! Just as God didn’t let ancient Israel off when they turned from worshiping him to doing child sacrifice to idols God will [or has started] punish America for child sacrifice called abortion.
“Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with and stand up to the [gun] lobbies?”
When are these Democrat Fools ever going to learn?? The gun is NOT the enemy. It is the hateful culture and mind set that the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party teaches and cultivates. The treasonous, dishonest, destructive, socialist Democrat Party cult revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Hate, Lies, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Democrats are willing to destroy themselves and everyone around them before they will agree to compromise their failed policies and their destructive self-fabricated lies and beliefs.
If the ways of Jesus were again taught to young people and God was not forbidden in our schools and government we would not have as much satanic behavior.
Democrats teach our children the ways of Satan in schools and colleges , but prevent the Love and ways of God from being even mentioned in schools and government. Teachers even get fired if they get caught praying to God on school grounds. Praying doesn’t even have to be out loud.
Football prayers are permitted to kneel in support of “Black Lives Matter” but
Christians get fired for kneeling to God.
“Suspect Under Arrest In Deadly New York City Subway Shooting Had 19 Previous Arrests”
The shooter fled after the train arrived at Manhattan’s Canal Street and ditched his gun by handing it to a stranger on the subway stairs, Essig said. Police eventually found the recipient and the gun, which had been reported stolen in Virginia in 2019.
BUT the Fools the traitorous, corrupt, puppet president F… Joe Biden and his masters in the treasonous, destructive, socialist Democrat Party wants to pass laws to take away the legally bought guns, after a background check from the majority of citizens, the law abiding citizens.
Are Democrats so STUPID that they don’t know that criminals do not follow the laws.
Just look at all the “elected” liberal democrats and how well they follow the law. They just thumb their nose at the normal law biding citizen while they choose not to follow any law they don’t agree with. They don’t want criminals to face Justice to make it easier for them, the criminal, to keep voting them into power. Lawless protecting the lawless.
Like many other law abiding gun owners, I feel all schools should be “hardened”, and allow teachers with military and law enforcement experience, along with other teachers who want to be properly trained, to be armed and work as a team with local law enforcement to protect all in the schools. And get rid of the “no gun zones” for schools for crying out loud.
my heart and prayers for those families who lost loved ones in this EVIL act of murder
yes i said evil and i meant it the left doesnt belive in good and evil they believe in POWER and what ever it takes to get it and keep it.
As a proud Vietnam veteran I know personally the positive deterrent that carrying a gun has. This no gun zone **** is useless and very counterproductive. The bad guys certainly don’t give a rat’s bottom and are simply emboldened without any fear to do whatever they want. I say arm and properly train teachers to protect their students and themselves. Perhaps the crazy, unbalanced and plain evil amongst us will abstain from this chaos knowing that they will be met with armed resistance.
Thousands of abortions are performed daily, teaching our children we have no respect for life as a country. Bad examples produce bad results!
I saw Gov. Abbott’s conference a little while ago. As soon as Abbott finished up and Lt. Gov. started to speak, Bozo orourke interrupted and was right down by the stage AND not paying attention to requests to leave. Finally he was escorted away with one of the people with a mic calling him “YOU SICK SON OF A *ITCH”. YEAH! How fitting. All you Texas libtards( dems) need to wake up and realize this jerk is not worthy of running for Gov. He should NOT even get one vote if he were running for dogcatcher ! He is merely an idiot activist.