The election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona is charging full-steam ahead despite outside attempts to stop it. The chair of the Arizona Republican Party has asserted the recount will expose dishonesty in the 2020 election.

During an interview on Thursday, Dr. Kelli Ward said she expects the full forensic audit to find irregularities, mistakes and outright fraud. This comes as officials and election workers are inspecting at least 2.1 million Maricopa County ballots for potential cheating.

Dr. Ward added, at least 1,000 ballots were inspected just this week and the audit will move forward despite Democrat pushback.

Meanwhile, former Arizona Secretary of State Ken Bennett said the audit of the 2020 elections in his state will be completed before the deadline. He assured they are making improvements every day.

Group Calls on DOJ to Send Monitors to Arizona Audit

Now that Arizona state Senate Republicans are moving forward with a forensic audit in Maricopa County, a new group is concerned with ballot handling, meaningful monitoring, and election security.

Those were the same concerns of the Trump administration during the extended counting of mass mail-in ballots put in play in key Democrat-heavy areas of key battleground states during the 2020 presidential election under the guise of COVID-19 safety concerns.

