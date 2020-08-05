Joe Biden said he would not take a cognitive test despite goading from Donald Trump he should do so and the president bragging his Democratic rival wouldn’t be able to beat his score.

‘No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?,’ Biden said in an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists that’s set to air in full on Thursday.

‘Come on man. That’s like saying, before you got in this program, you’re taking a test whether you’re taking cocaine or not. What do you think? Huh? Are you a junkie?,’ he added.

The above is an excerpt from the Daily Mail.

