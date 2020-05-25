A federal court upheld California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s restrictions on church services as part of the state’s stay at home order as President Donald Trump has called governors throughout the country to reopen places of worship.
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 to keep the provision of the order that keeps churches and other places of worship closed in place, denying a request by the Sout Bay United Pentecostal Church.
In their decision late Friday, Judges Jacqueline Nguyen and Barry Silverman wrote that the state’s decision to close places of worship amid the COVID-19 pandemic does not “infringe upon or restrict practices because of their religious motivation” nor does it “impose burdens only on conduct motivated by religious belief” in a selective manner.
“We’re dealing here with a highly contagious and often fatal disease for which there is presently no known cure,” the judges wrote.
Judge Daniel Collins wrote a dissenting opinion stating that Newsom’s order “illogically assumes that the very same people who cannot be trusted to follow the rules at their place of worship can be trusted to do so at their workplace.”
The South Bay United Pentecostal Church filed an emergency motion on Saturday calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the ruling.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday released guidelines for places of worship to reopen, including requiring that they provide hand sanitizer, encourage the use of facial coverings and enforce social distancing.
On Sunday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said that he believes places of worship should be able to hold in-person services as long as they are taking “appropriate precautions.”
“You sign up so that they don’t get overcrowded. You get screened for temperature as well as symptoms as you come in, you socially distance among family units in the church,” he said.
Trump on Friday identified churches, synagogues and mosques as “essential places that provide essential services, while also threatening he would override governors that do not take steps to reopen places of worship over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
I know we’ve mentioned this before, but now’s the time to really look into recalling every judge who rules against the clear rules and rights listed in the Constitution. CA has no legal authority to close a church, while demanding the abortion mills at Planned Murderhood remain open.
Let’s make a clean sweep. Clean out every judge who not only now but EVER ruled against the Constitution. Get rid of them all.
And I don’t want to hear about how desperate we are for judges, or how backed up the courts are. These judges are more trouble than they’re worth. An empty desk would be more productive than an America-hating judge.
Every last one of them. Do a comprehensive sweep.
So Churches have Supreme court defined as exempt from taxes, but not exempt from a lessor court shutdown? What is it about the first amendment the bought and paid for Lib Judges can’t understand:
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof;” that these Judges don’t understand? Oh they didn’t mention Oppressive dictatorial governors, or Judicial nullifying Judges in the Constitution so they guess they have a free reign,,,with REIGN being the operative word,,,in prohibiting the free exercise thererof. Trump needs to send National Guard troops into the first Black California megachurch to open its doors to the worshippers, and walk them in escorted, then watch Biden and Gruesome Newsome’s Cow CHIPS try to stop them as they try to talk their way out of it.,,,,,with An EXECUTIVE ORDER to back it up, which of course if Biden becomes the next Democrat President will immediately revoke.