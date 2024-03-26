(The Center Square) – A New York appeals court on Monday gave former President Donald Trump a lifeline in his New York fraud case, allowing Trump to post a much lower bond while he appeals the verdict in the case.
Trump was expected to come up with $464 million or a bond for that amount Monday to appeal a ruling by Superior Court Judge Arthur Engoron in a civil fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James in 2022.
In an order, the five-judge state appeals court panel said it would give the Trump Organization and top executives 10 days to post a $175 million bond.
Engoron found that Trump, his company and top executives – including his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump – deceived banks and insurers by inflating the value of his family’s wealth on financial statements used to secure loans.
Trump said Monday that he planned to comply with the order.
“We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash,” he posted on Truth Social. “This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million.”
Trump’s attorneys previously said he couldn’t get a bond for the full amount and asked to put up a $100 million bond instead. James wanted Trump to have to put up the full amount and had said she will seek “judgment enforcement mechanisms in court” if Trump can’t come up with the money.
When it comes to the “Lawfare” of the legal and media monopoly of attacking and preventing Trump from running again for President,,,like the game monopoly “ Do not Pass Go” go directly to the Supreme court to save the American taxpayer’s money, and mental anxiety to get a quick result of truth, JUSTICE and the American way BEFORE the election that will assuredly be reversed too late AFTER the election, that only serves to unnecessarily divide American into two groups of the law abiding and the lawbreaking. This time when the gristmills of law grind slowly, it will be THE PEOPLE and our upcoming election that will continue to be ground down by the legal millstones that the Democrats and their media now hang about our sagging necks. To be qualified as being “Supreme” in anything means you are first and at the top of your game, not wallowing in the mud with the swamp people in the inactivity of just sitting and watching ,while WE THE PEOPLE are treated as frogs inside the Biden slow bloiling heated pots of their impotent, penislessness, pernicious, political pandering’s, not knowing when to jump out or stay inside and boil to death.
Mr. Trump won’t be paying a dime. He may not win election but rest assured Trump label will make plenty money (followers donations, RNC cash flow, gym shoes etc….). Remember this is the GOAT at what and how he does things. This president business and perhaps that TV venture is really what made a bunch of cash. He’s not leaving politics. (Hook is people know he’ll validate and act on their world views (supremacy, various prejudices etc.) so he’ll remain popular and stay with this president politics business. Win or lose, he’ll still profit. Ingenious way to make a buck.
This case is just another example in the long list of “witch hunt” events that the Left has illegally foisted upon Trump.
The DemonRats and RINOs are pure evil.
Some small amount of sanity finally showed up. Take a hint lady, the appellate court is not on your side