Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lashed out Monday at John Kasich after the Republican moderate dissed her as representing “just a part” of the Democratic Party.

The firebrand first-term lawmaker trashed the former GOP governor of Ohio as a union-busting opponent of women’s right to choose — and suggested Democrats find a better partner to cross the aisle and attack President Trump.

“Something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.

Kasich earlier put down AOC over reports she has scored little more than a cameo role at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. She was reportedly allocated just 60 seconds to speak Tuesday night.

He said the leader of the progressive squad personifies the influence of “people on the extreme” on both major parties.

“Because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn’t mean she represents the Democratic Party,” said Kasich, who ran a losing 2016 GOP primary race against Trump as a moderate. “She’s just a part, just some member of it.

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

Kasich will speak Monday at the DNC along with other disaffected Republicans like former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, tech executive Meg Whitman and former Staten Island Rep. Susan Molinari (R-N.Y.).

