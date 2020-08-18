Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) lashed out Monday at John Kasich after the Republican moderate dissed her as representing “just a part” of the Democratic Party.
The firebrand first-term lawmaker trashed the former GOP governor of Ohio as a union-busting opponent of women’s right to choose — and suggested Democrats find a better partner to cross the aisle and attack President Trump.
“Something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter.
Kasich earlier put down AOC over reports she has scored little more than a cameo role at the all-virtual Democratic National Convention. She was reportedly allocated just 60 seconds to speak Tuesday night.
He said the leader of the progressive squad personifies the influence of “people on the extreme” on both major parties.
“Because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn’t mean she represents the Democratic Party,” said Kasich, who ran a losing 2016 GOP primary race against Trump as a moderate. “She’s just a part, just some member of it.
It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters.
Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020
Kasich will speak Monday at the DNC along with other disaffected Republicans like former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, tech executive Meg Whitman and former Staten Island Rep. Susan Molinari (R-N.Y.).
Too bad we didn’t yank Trump out of the running and replace him with John Kasich, the President of Ohio, What a fine upstanding conservative he is!
I’m John McCain and I approve of hating Trump out of petty spite.
When you leave a legitimate loving Conservative family to join an illegitimate party of social haters, don’t be surprised that it is YOU Kasich who is first in line for molesting and attack. Tell me who your new friends are, and I’ll tell you what you are……but then my words would get moderated out of existence. Compromise with the Devil and you are halfway on the way to hell. Kasich is just beginning to feel the heat of his new found friendships. The Kasich collusion in their Trump delusions in his embrace of Joe Biden, is not an act of “The Bold and the Beautiful” but the old, the mentally confused and the ugly.
Well, well, well. A crack in the wall of solidarity of the Socialist Democrats. Ouch, that must has really hurt camera hound AOC for Kasich to have told her the truth. She was completely left out, almost, from the convention. 60 seconds is all they gave this socialist/green new deal communist. She has her eyes on Pelosi’s job, and that will come soon enough. Pelosi is getting very old and losing her grip on her beloved gavel.
Kasich? Is an island to himself. One who betrays the Republican party, but is not accepted as a part of the Democrat Socialist party either, other than to be used by them when it suits their purposes.
She and her squad, Kasich, and Romney deserve one another along with many other in the Socialist Democrat party.
The Democrat Convention reminded me of a combination of Hollywood Squares with Kasich filling in for Paul Lynde as the comedian,,,,,or the opening to the Brady Bunch, and like the Brady Bunch, they presented their fake show as a warm fuzzy family of loving normalcy in their manufactured “Father Biden Knows Best” family and community structure, but when the truth came out in real life the Brady dad was more interested in non-family producing gay sexual activities with other men, and Mom was having a real affair with the boy actor that played her son, and openly bragged about it outside the media coverage of CONVENTIONAL media smoke and mirrors. Their real Brady lives ended badly as Kasich’s ends now, and so will America if we buy into this media orchestrated fraud Democrat Dog and Donkey show presented to cover up of the Biden/Harris Family infidelities, illegitimacies, and illegalities.
