Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) paid tribute to Bernie Sanders Wednesday even as he pulled the plug on his insurgent presidential campaign.

AOC praised the rumpled lefty for “doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life.”

“Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example,” AOC said. “We love you.”

AOC and her progressive “squad” of young, newly elected female lawmakers were among the strongest supporters of Sanders.

Representing parts of Queens and the Bronx, the firebrand endorsed Sanders right after he suffered a heart attack last summer, a major boost that helped propel Sanders to the top of the then-crowded Democratic primary race.

President Trump cheekily sought to troll progressives by suggesting that AOC and her squad wouldn’t eagerly back presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

http://itwitter.co/realDonaldTrump/status/1247920239045681159

The president has long sought to fan the flames of division between Biden and the progressive wing of the party personified by Sanders.

