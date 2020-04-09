Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) paid tribute to Bernie Sanders Wednesday even as he pulled the plug on his insurgent presidential campaign.
AOC praised the rumpled lefty for “doing your best to fight for all of us, from the beginning, for your entire life.”
“Thank you for your leadership, mentorship, and example,” AOC said. “We love you.”
AOC and her progressive “squad” of young, newly elected female lawmakers were among the strongest supporters of Sanders.
Representing parts of Queens and the Bronx, the firebrand endorsed Sanders right after he suffered a heart attack last summer, a major boost that helped propel Sanders to the top of the then-crowded Democratic primary race.
President Trump cheekily sought to troll progressives by suggesting that AOC and her squad wouldn’t eagerly back presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
http://itwitter.co/realDonaldTrump/status/1247920239045681159
The president has long sought to fan the flames of division between Biden and the progressive wing of the party personified by Sanders.
___
(c)2020 New York Daily News
Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Sanders did next to nothing. He had no fight in him. He didn’t fight against Hillary in 2016. He didn’t fight against Biden in 2020. He just filled stadiums with people who were mad at “something”. With all that backing he couldn’t find a path to victory within his own Party, let alone nationally. It was all complaints, no plan forward. You can’t win an election that way, let alone run a country.
Worst.
Revolutionary.
Ever.