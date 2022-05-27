AOC says more cops won’t stop school shootings — and the Texas massacre proves it.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) tweeted out an article detailing that the town of Uvalde poured a river of cash into policing but still failed to prevent or even cut short the rampage.
“After decades of mass shootings, there is still (zero) evidence that police have the ability to stop them from happening,” AOC tweeted. “Gun safety and other policies can.”
The progressive firebrand noted that the small mostly Latino town west of San Antonio spends 40% of its budget on police.
It even has its own dedicated school police force.
“This is what happened,” she tweeted, pointing to a critical assessment of the cops’ failure to end the rampage.
Ocasio-Cortez, like most Democrats, supports much stricter gun laws including thorough background checks and an assault weapons ban.
They say that most mass killers use AR-15 or similar assault weapons, which have the capability to kill far more people quicker than other weapons.
Conservatives say it’s unconstitutional to restrict gun ownership and security should be bolstered at schools.
AOC spoke out as law enforcement authorities faced mounting questions and criticism about their handling of the school massacre.
Although the timeline of the attack remained murky, at least 40 minutes apparently elapsed between the time teen gunman Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and when a U.S. Border Patrol team shot him to end the bloodshed.
During the siege, frustrated onlookers and parents urged Uvalde police officers to charge into the school, but they refused.
Critics say some of the 19 children and two teachers slain in the rampage could have been saved if cops took faster action. Ramos barricaded himself in a single classroom and methodically started shooting children and teachers.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
No, AOC—it isn’t so much the money as it is allowing them to do their jobs. The Democrat idea of throwing money at everything in an effort to solve a problem is ludicrous—money is not a universal fix-it-all tool.
But do not forget, that it was law enforcement with responsible gun use that stopped this killer in Uvalde. You people are so willfully stupid.
“After decades of mass shootings, there is still (zero) evidence that police have the ability to stop them from happening,” AOC tweeted. “Gun safety and other policies can.” Pure BS. Do you honestly think that Ramos was concerned about gun safety?? Do you think he cared about gun laws?? Obviously not.
The truth of the matter is—nobody can stop this from ever happening again. In order to completely stop it, God would have to revoke free will from people and control them like robots. There are things that can be done cut down on it—a turning back to God and teaching children interpersonal skills instead of CRT and transgender indoctrination would go a long way—but Liberals don’t want any part of that. You people want to corrupt everything and then expect Paradise—it ain’t gonna happen. How frequent were mass shootings when this country honored God and there was broad general acceptance of the values and moral structure that the nation was founded upon? Maybe you would like to check that out.
AND its pointless “Letting cops” do their job, WHEN THE COURTS AND libtard DA’s keep RELEASING THE CROOKS the cops catch!
Son Of Thunder: “How frequent were mass shootings when this country honored God and there was broad general acceptance of the values and moral structure that the nation was founded upon?”
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas: is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender gay marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
(unless it is the Democrat Party Satanic demonic cult)
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
Pass more laws. Pass stricter laws. What would be the point? Democrat elected and surrepticiously funded prosecutors and mayors along with liberal appointed judges have made law enforcement a sham by shackling police from doing their duty, asking low or no bail along with refusal to prosecute or bringing charges of lesser crimes, imposing lighter sentences or suspensions, all of which put the criminals who rarely obey the laws anyway back on the street doing exactly what they did before they were arrested in the first place.
Exactamundo.. ITS NOT that we don’t have laws already existing.. ITS THAT THE LEFTISTS refuse to ENFORCE those laws..