Russia could launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine “any day now,” according to President Biden’s national security adviser who stressed that war would “come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine.”
A Russian invasion could lead to the quick capture of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and as many as 50,000 casualties, according to reports. A Russian attack would be devastating for Ukraine, and would “come at a strategic cost to Russia as well,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
“Any day now, Russia could take military action against Ukraine or it could be a couple of weeks from now, or Russia could choose to take the diplomatic path instead,” Sullivan said on “Fox News Sunday.”
“An invasion of Ukraine could happen at any time,” he said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “We believe that the Russians have put in place the capabilities to mount a significant military operation into Ukraine. And we have been working hard to prepare a response.”
The U.S. has sent troops to Poland near the border with Ukraine following Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Sullivan stressed that the U.S. is sending forces to Europe to defend NATO territory, and that the U.S. is “not sending forces to start a war or fight a war with Russia in Ukraine.” The U.S. has provided material support to Ukraine — or “defensive assistance” of more than $500 million dollars over the last year.
“We have reinforced and reassured our allies on the Eastern Flank, we have united the West, we have provided material support to Ukraine, all of President Biden’s direction, and we’ve also offered Russia a diplomatic path if they choose to take it,” Sullivan said.
“If war breaks out, it will come at an enormous human cost to Ukraine,” he added. “But we believe that based on our preparations and our response, it will come at a strategic cost to Russia as well.”
Russia has assembled at least 70% of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.
Officials are warning that a full Russian invasion could lead to the quick capture of Kyiv within 72 hours, and potentially result in as many as 50,000 casualties.
Sullivan was asked about the likelihood that Kyiv could quickly fall.
“My job here is not to predict what exactly will happen day to day,” he responded. “It’s to prepare for any contingency, including a contingency where Russian forces drive on the Ukrainian capital.
“We are working hard with our allies and partners on that, we are providing … material support to the Ukrainians, and trying to get them to make sure they are in the best position possible to defend themselves,” he said.
Sullivan said the U.S. can impose “swift and severe economic consequences” on Russia, as well as “strengthen and fortify our presence on NATO territory and NATO countries and, of course, the global diplomatic isolation that Russia would face should it choose to proceed.”
Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul, who’s on the Foreign Affairs Committee, warned that the “noose is being prepared … around Ukraine right now as we speak.”
“These are dangerous times,” McCaul said on ABC News “This Week.” “Time is of the essence. This would be the largest invasion in Europe since World War II.”
Just like any day—at any time—another caravan of illegal aliens can cross our Southern Border. Just like at any time, you can bus or fly these same illegal aliens to various destinations within the US under the cover of darkness. Just like you’re crossing the line of your authority by not enforcing our immigration laws.
Where’s your concern for that??
The Democrat Party’s deliberate encouragement, allowing illegal entry, protecting, supporting and secretly transporting these illegal immigrants around our country is an act of treason by the puppet president F. Joe Biden and the socialist Congressional Democrats. Their actions violate the U.S. Constitution and Immigration laws.
These Treasonous Democrat Party criminals should be prosecuted and be put in prison.
PROOF positive, the entire govt, seems to care MORE FOR FOREIGNERS than they do US citizens!
And that clown in our White House just gave Iran a green light to produce nuclear weapons and released billions for them to do it. Clearly this terrorists group in power in America cares only about pleasing the family of satan. But we will overcome this illegitimate government.
Its Joe playing white with an opening of Pawn to f3, Putin playing black opens with Pawn to e6, Joe responds with Pawn to g4 while Putin follows with Queen to h4,,,,the fools mate and game over in four moves. Joe’s Ukrainian opening already has him and the USA setup for any which way but a win. He should have stayed with checkers,,,fact checkers that is, and God help our troops if the shooting starts and Joe is orchestrating the retreat. Just what is Putin holding over Joe and Hunter’s head that causes him to so betray the USA? History had better get down to the truth on this one ASAP before the Russians drop an EMP (Electromagnetic Pulse Bomb) that takes out everything electrical within 5oo miles, like all Joe’s electric tanks, jeeps, troop carrier vehicles he is forcing our military to convert to after shutting down our traditional sources of energy. Joe’s current acts could not have been better orchestrated to setup the USA for military defeat if Putin designed and pulled his strings himself…….or has he already? If we beat him to the EMP first and knock out his tanks and planes, the Ukrainians on the ground and the Russian people themselves can finish the job of taking down Mr. Putin, this time for good.
So I’m wondering…. just where is the anti-war movement? Normally they’d be crying, screaming and crapping their diapers everywhere…. But there hasn’t been a peep from any of them…
Many GOP reps appear happy to focus on getting us involved in another foreign conflict in order to distract from their utter failure or is it self interested refusal to unite to prevent the Dem Party from establishing a Marxist tyranny right here in USA.
How come we aren’t hearing how many other EU & NATO countries have sent troops to Poland or any of the other countries bordering Ukraine?
From what we have seen since 9/11, our leaders don’t even try to win conflicts or secure surrender of whoever they are fighting.
Our troops have been unnecessarily killed & wounded because modern military mindset wants to be “courteous” to enemies celebrate the deaths of our soldiers.
think our foreign policy should be to stay out of foreign conflicts militarily unless some nation directly declares war or engages in acts of war against us & then rules of engagement should be gloves off & decisively & quickly win.
If Europe wants to declare war on Russia over Ukraine then they have the troops & resources to do so without putting US troops anywhere near the conflict.
As for democracy in foreign lands, let them worry about it, we need leaders who will focus on preserving our Democratic Republic that we are in imminent danger of losing under the tyranny of Marxist Dems & Corp / globalist profiteers.