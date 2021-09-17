COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – United States representative Anthony Gonzalez announced Thursday on Twitter he will not seek re-election. Gonzalez represents Ohio’s 16th district.
Gonzalez was one of only 10 House republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year following the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol.
"RINO Congressman Anthony Gonzalez, who has poorly represented his district in the Great State of Ohio, has decided to quit after enduring a tremendous loss of popularity, of which he had little, since his ill-informed and otherwise very stupid impeachment vote… pic.twitter.com/w84y0UIelE
— Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) September 17, 2021
Gonzalez, who played for Ohio State as a receiver from 2004 to 2006, posted the following statement:
Gonzalez was called out by Trump and other fellow republicans to resign for crossing party lines to vote in favor of impeachment.
