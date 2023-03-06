A train derailed in Ohio on Saturday requiring hazardous materials crews to respond, just weeks after another train carrying toxic chemicals derailed and ignited a fire near the town of East Palestine.

Twenty cars in the 212-car train derailed in Springfield Township, located just 10 miles north of East Palestine, while carrying tankers with “residual amounts” of diesel exhaust fluid and polyacrylamide water solution, officials in Clark County said in a statement.

Officials said that those four tankers had “non-hazardous materials” but that the hazmat team was deployed “out of an abundance of caution.”

“There is no indication of any injuries or risk to public health at this time,” the statement reads.

“A crew from the owner/operator of the railway Norfolk Southern, the Clark County Hazmat team and Ohio Environmental Protection Agency each independently examined the crash site and verified there was no evidence of spillage at the site.”

Officials in Ohio noted that the derailment did not occur in an area with a protected water source which means that “there is no risk to public water systems or private wells at this time.”

Norfolk Southern is the same railway company that was involved in the East Palestine derailment, which caused vinyl chloride to burn and led to water and soil contamination.

During that crash, hundreds of residents were evacuated from the town.

Gov. Mike DeWine said in a statement after the latest derailment that President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg had called him to offer the state help from the federal government.

