Dr Deborah Birx ignored her own Thanksgiving advice traveling to her Delaware vacation home with three generations of her family from two different households.
The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response was accompanied by her husband Paige Reffe, one of her daughters, son-in-law and two grandchildren for the Black Friday trip.
She had warned Americans to ‘be vigilant’ and limit celebrations to ‘your immediate household.’
‘I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving,’ Birx said in her statement, adding that her family shared a meal together while in Delaware.
– Read more at the Daily Mail
She knows this whole covid scam is for the purpose of scaring the American people into giving up their freedom to communism. Looks like it is going to work.
Dr. Birx, take your “models”, when it comes to corona virus and you can do you know what with them (your “models”). Use the scarf around your neck, as a mask over your nose and mouth for corona virus.