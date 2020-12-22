Dr Deborah Birx ignored her own Thanksgiving advice traveling to her Delaware vacation home with three generations of her family from two different households.

The coordinator of the White House coronavirus response was accompanied by her husband Paige Reffe, one of her daughters, son-in-law and two grandchildren for the Black Friday trip.

She had warned Americans to ‘be vigilant’ and limit celebrations to ‘your immediate household.’

‘I did not go to Delaware for the purpose of celebrating Thanksgiving,’ Birx said in her statement, adding that her family shared a meal together while in Delaware.

