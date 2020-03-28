Comedian Seth Meyers tore into President Trump during his self-quarantined edition of “Late Night” Wednesday, saying the president cares more about preserving the U.S. economy than saving lives from the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum criticized Mr. Trump as the “most self-centered man on Earth” who has “no moral conscience” after the president openly hoped to get the economy back up and running by Easter.

“Trump has always cared more about the stock market than the public health crisis, cares more about the Dow than saving lives,” Mr. Meyers said. “It’s that simple. He sees the stock market as a key to his personal political fortune. So now he’s talking about lifting the public health restrictions and opening the country back up by Easter. Easter! Which is less than three weeks away.”

Mr. Meyers also called out Republicans like White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick who have argued in favor of getting people back to work as soon as possible.

“Maybe what happened here is a bunch of rich people realized that in order to both save lives and protect the economy that they’d have to redistribute some wealth to working people, and that was intolerable to them,” Mr. Meyers said. “Because there is a third option here: we can keep people at home to save lives and give them money to get through the crisis.”

“We’re now in an extremely dangerous moment where a reckless ruling class and a self-absorbed president are trying to prematurely end the fight against a dangerous pandemic because their stock portfolios are taking a hit,” he added. “This is sociopathic governance.”

