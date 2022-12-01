One of the casualties of the communications revolution roiling our Insane Age is the old adage, “mind your own business.” Not only has this sage adage been ignored, but minding everyone else’s business is being promoted as a social good.

We witnessed the apex (to date, at least) of such intrusive behavior during the COVID pandemic, as half the citizenry was more than happy to mind the business of the other half; and, further, to punish them for allegedly “risking” the lives of others. But such COVID fascism didn’t occur in a vacuum.

Throughout its history, the Left has made hay breaking the Tenth Commandment by coveting thy neighbors’ goods. To facilitate this redistribution of goods, every Leftist endeavor and narrative is aimed at furthering the process of collectivization. Of ideological necessity, they are hellbent upon eradicating the very concept and existence of an individual possessing their own business – economic or otherwise – to mind.

Of course, it’s not just individuals. Amazingly the Left has actual businesses – for-profit, private sector entities – refusing to mind their own business by foisting the DIE cult tenets upon the rest of us. Thus, nearly every public and private entity captured by the Left during their long slouch through the institutions is now singing the same discordant, siren song of collectivism based upon “identity.” This disastrous Leftist din is implicit, explicit, ubiquitous, and incessant.

As a personal example, our family’s health insurer requires the accumulation of points to retain a lower rate for coverage. Daily on their website, one acquires points by, among other means, acknowledging one has read a “card” bearing a health tip or “other important” information ostensibly related to one’s well-being.

Yep, you guessed it.

On a nearly daily basis, my cards contain a tenet of the DIE cult (“Diversity, Inclusion, Equity)…”Carbs are a source of sugar,” “Hydrate frequently,” “What Is Implicit Bias?” – excuse me? Now, one would think the insurer would realize two things. One, it is unhealthy for some individuals to be continually subjected to the promotion of a Maoist-derived, socially injurious ideology. I believe the fashionable term of late is “triggered.” Two, I am not one of their employees.

To our description of how the Left promotes minding everyone else’s business, we can now add “sneaky” and “coercive.” Again, under the coercive threat of raising my premium, I must accumulate points. Reading cards accumulates points. Ergo, the insurer slips in the tenets of their DIE cult’s secular religion to individuals, such as yours surly, who would otherwise be free from such indoctrination. Well, at least from such indoctrination by this insurer. Recall how the Leftist din is ubiquitous and incessant, as well.

What my insurer has done at the behest of the Left is to transform me into Vaclav Havel’s “greengrocer.” I acknowledge I’ve read their “woke” card, but I don’t believe it. In fact, I disagree with it. Thus, the Sovietization of my relationship with my health insurer is complete. You try to indoctrinate me; I tell you what you want to hear; real life goes on outside of our relationship. In many ways, I have been transported back to a 1980s college classroom. Paging Allan Bloom…

By refusing to allow Americans to mind their own business, the Left is ensuring domestic discord and the national division. But there is no other outcome from the Left’s comic book morality. The Left deliberately conflates tolerance and acceptance. Yet, within our republic, one is entitled to tolerance but not to acceptance. To compel acceptance is to violate the agency of another, to impinge upon their freedom of conscience. Within the Left’s warped, Manichean world, then, the imperative of collectivization and coerced acceptance means that one either submits and agrees or is deemed evil and canceled. When the repressive Left shouts “Stronger Together!,” it is not an invitation.

Better to abide the old adage. Minding one’s own business is the consummate kindness. It respects the differences between individuals; tolerates them when necessary; and leaves all parties able to pursue our American dreams, either singularly or jointly, without coercion and in full accordance with the self-evident truths and God-given, constitutionally recognized, and protected rights we all possess by birth.

Something tells me that my insurer won’t be putting that on a card any time soon….

A Human Events contributor, the Hon. Thaddeus G. McCotter (M.C., Ret.) represented Michigan’s 11th Congressional district from 2003-2012, and served as Chair of the Republican House Policy Committee. Not a lobbyist, he is a frequent public speaker and moderator for public policy seminars; and a Monday co-host of the “John Batchelor Radio Show,” among sundry media appearances.

© Copyright 2022 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.