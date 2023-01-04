Americans are overwhelmingly pessimistic about the prospects for 2023, with a majority of people predicting negative outcomes across 12 of 13 economic, political, societal and international issues, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The survey found that a vast majority of Americans believe 2023 will be a year of severe economic hardship.

“When offered opposing outcomes on each issue, about eight in 10 U.S. adults think 2023 will be a year of economic difficulty with higher rather than lower taxes and a growing rather than shrinking budget deficit,” Gallup noted on publishing the poll.

“More than six in 10 think prices will rise at a high rate and the stock market will fall in the year ahead, both of which happened in 2022,” it continued. “In addition, just over half of Americans predict that unemployment will increase in 2023, an economic problem the U.S. was spared in 2022.”

Meanwhile, people are also concerned about issues such as political conflict, crime, and escalating international tensions with Russia and China, while a majority also believe America’s influence as a world power will decline.

“On the domestic front, 90% of Americans expect 2023 will be a year of political conflict in the U.S., 72% think the crime rate will rise, and 56% predict there will be many strikes by labor unions,” the report continued.

“Regarding world affairs, 85% of U.S. adults predict the year ahead will be fraught with international discord rather than peaceful,” it notes. “And while 64% think the United States’ power in the world will decline, 73% think China’s power will increase. However, 64% of Americans expect Russia’s power in the world will decrease in 2023, likely a reflection of that country’s recent setbacks in its war against Ukraine.”

The findings are the result of a survey conducted online from December 5th – 19th across what Gallup says was a panel representative of the wider U.S. population.

The results will likely provide grim reading for the Biden administration, although Democrats are said to be more optimistic about the country’s prospects than Republicans. Despite taking back control of the House of Representatives, Republicans were disappointed with the results of the midterm elections, where they believed they would more effectively capitalize on the widespread concern about the country’s overall direction.

