While the weak and feckless President Joe Biden was hat-in-hand begging Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to pump more oil, here is what was happening at home in the U.S.: An elderly woman on a fixed income had to choose between purchasing medicine or groceries; a recent college graduate who worked her way through college refusing student loans had to decide whether to fill her gas tank or pay rent; a young couple lost their only child in a drive-by shooting; and fentanyl overdoses continued to skyrocket.

Incomprehensibly, Democrat office holders are not only guilty of causing the financial pain and suffering Americans are enduring; elitist “Dems” apparently don’t even care. Americans are hurting because of the Left’s destructive policies, yet the Biden, Pelosi and Schumer troika refuses to even consider a new direction.

Since the days of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Democrats have portrayed themselves as the party of the people. They have long claimed to be protectors of “working men” and “voiceless women.” These claims are mere political propaganda. The truth, as demonstrated by the Biden administration, is this: Hardworking American families are hurting, and today’s Democrats just don’t give a damn.

Rather than being the party that cares about “We the People,” Democrats have become a favored class of wealthy, white, “woke” elites. These privileged, out-of-touch, “chosen” care little about the challenges of everyday Americans.

Those considered to be “elites” by leading Democrats, our mainstream media and academic communities are supposedly unbiased pursuers of truth who go where the facts lead them. They allegedly subscribe to universal truths and acknowledge the source of those truths. None of this is true. “Educators,” members of the so-called mainstream media and the Democrat Party are replete with well-educated fools. Never confuse diplomas, degrees or titles with wisdom.

Academic elites, allegedly highly educated, are often biased tyrants using their positions and power to demand compliance with leftist orthodoxy rather than objectively pursuing facts and truth, regardless of where these factors lead. Academic elites often deny obvious truths running counter to leftist ideology. To the elites controlling today’s Democrat Party, truth is anything advancing their socialist agenda.

Biden, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have made it clear they care more about destroying America’s fossil fuel industry than protecting American citizens from runaway inflation. Elderly Americans being forced to choose between buying groceries or medicine do not concern the leftist ideologues now running our government. Mothers who cannot purchase formula for their babies — even if they have the money — are brushed aside by leftist elitists who would rather see our economy collapse before giving an inch on “green” energy.

It’s possible the U.S. inflation rate will soon hit 10%. This means many more millions of wage-earning Americans will soon be abandoned by Biden, Schumer and Pelosi.

Biden’s open-border policy has resulted in a huge upsurge in crime, drug overdoses and human trafficking. But the radical leftists who control Biden and the Democrat Party still portray their border policies as compassionate and humane. Americans who see their loved ones gunned down by convicted felons put back on the streets by leftist judges and woke district attorneys cannot understand these pro-criminal Democrat policies. Our military is being gutted, dropping our guard as we face our enemies from around the globe.

These far-left policies and practices are driving inflation through the ceiling, moving our economy toward a recession, and putting us in ever greater peril. We submit their uncaring attitude is the result of hubris, arrogance and elitist snobbery. In short, Americans are hurting because of ill-advised Democrat policies. “We the People” can fix this in November. Let’s pray we do so.

Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing and Fidelis Media. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, and Christian counselor. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com. Their new book “Tragic Consequences” is available at www.faithfultext.com.