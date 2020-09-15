Good news: The anti-mask mandate movement is gaining steam. Americans yearning to breathe free are waking up from their pandemic stupor. Common sense and constitutional principles, now more than ever, are vital to a sovereign nation’s health.
On Monday, a federal judge rescinded Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s shutdown orders restricting gatherings, forcing “nonessential” business closures and directing citizens to stay at home to combat COVID-19. U.S. District Judge William Stickman determined that the sweeping measures violated “the right of assembly enshrined in the First Amendment.” He noted Wolf’s hypocrisy in severely limiting indoor and outdoor fairs, festivals, concerts and other gatherings and condemning a small anti-lockdown protest of small-business owners (whom he called “selfish,” “cowardly” and “unsafe”) — while marching with thousands of non-socially distancing Black Lives Matter radicals in Harrisburg in June.
Moreover, Stickman ruled, Pennsylvania’s stay-at-home order — a sweeping population unlike any “in the history of our Commonwealth and our Country” — violated the 14th Amendment’s due process rights to travel, association and privacy. Similarly, Wolf’s extreme and open-ended power grab designating and closing “nonessential” businesses undermined due process protections “against arbitrary government action.”
While Wolf’s measures may have been “well-intentioned,” Stickman concluded that “good intentions toward a laudable end are not alone enough to uphold governmental action against a constitutional challenge. Indeed, the greatest threats to our system of constitutional liberties may arise when the ends are laudable, and the intent is good — especially in a time of emergency.”
In Florida, conservative lawyer and state House Rep. Anthony Sabatini cheered the defeat of Wolf’s draconian COVID-19 orders. “Some in the Judiciary are finally waking up to the fact that the government is not always right — and that the constitution is not suspended during an emergency,” he told me. Sabatini has filed 15 ongoing challenges to the Sunshine State’s lockdown measures. “We’re looking forward to winning.”
In Colorado, I joined a similar lawsuit with state House Rep. Pat Neville to challenge Gov. Jared Polis’ whopping 166 COVID-19 executive orders, as well as multiple public health orders issued by state and county health departments. As in Pennsylvania, our state Supreme Court declined to hear the case. So we filed in Denver District Court two weeks ago. Polis and other government officials are on notice: No more kings.
Like Americans all across the country, Coloradans have been threatened with civil and criminal penalties for failure to wear a mask in public, and businesses are coerced by the governor into enforcing his mask order with zero input from voters or their elected representatives. Last week, Polis unilaterally extended the mask mandate by another 30 days. Our lawyer, Randy Corporon, laid down the law:
“The Colorado Constitution expressly prohibits the delegation by the legislature of lawmaking authority to the governor. While courts have made limited exceptions for emergency situations, we are now six months into this ’emergency’ with a governor who, on his own, extends his superpowers every 30 days. Enough is enough.”
Corporon’s law firm has filed a companion lawsuit seeking an injunction against “Power Grab” Polis on behalf of the family owners of the Bandimere Speedway — where more than 5,500 patriots joined us at a rally to “Stop the COVID Chaos” two weeks ago. Liberals and “Never-Trumpers” have condemned our constitutionally protected peaceful protest, while downplaying violent BLM and antifa riots that have turned downtown Denver into a Third World hellhole.
We are not alone. Parents in Tennessee are suing to free their children from unlawful and unhealthy mask mandates unsupported by science. Minnesotans have filed multiple lawsuits against Gov. Tim Walz. “It’s not the place of government to impose those requirements on us when there is no lawful authority to do so,” Doug Seaton, Upper Midwest Law Center President and attorney, argues. “That’s something that is against our self-governing principles that we’ve had in the state of Minnesota since we were a part of the northwest territory. We can’t have our governor override the separation of powers and the limited government we have and trample on rights, whatever good the intentions might be.”
In Boise, Idaho, this weekend, citizens held an anti-mask rally at the local Veterans Memorial park. Organizer Jeff Buck spoke for all of us: “We feel like we are being held hostage and we need to stand up for our rights or the government will take them away.”
Masks off. Fight on. This is the American way.
All I can say is BOUT TIME…Late is better than never.
EVERY OVERREACH OF POWER is a Criminal Violation OF LAWS. 2 CONSTITUTIONS, AND COMMON SENSE.
FILE CRIMINAL CHARGES and put it in front of a Jury per the 6th Amendment.
Let the ‘judge’ be the ASSIGNED REFEREE DUTIES of his office.
Let the Jury Decide!
WE, THE PEOPLE are ALWAYS SUPERIOR TO ANY GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEE!
I was so glad when I heard that our governor, Mr. Wolf, was chastised by the court for his actions! Though we did not have as many really onerous restrictions as some states had, some of them really stretched the logic behind issuing them. What he and the other governors on down to mayors forgot is they are all in office with the consent of the governed. That was one of the founding principles beginning with the Declaration of Independence and enshrined in the Constitution. The rights we have come from WE THE PEOPLE who entrust those we elect to protect those rights not use them against us, that their power comes with our consent that can and should be revoked when deemed necessary. There are going to be many Constitutional issues being litigated as the panic winds down, let us hope they are in favor of the PEOPLE!
IF federal judges were ELECTED then We, the People could and would refuse to re-elect wayward judges who violate the rights of the People.
A good example of how well liberal politicians protect everyone’s rights and freedoms, NOT! What is it with these people?
If the DemonRats including Joe Hidin get into office in November, the months of March until now for restrictions will look like Child’s Play!! The United States will be unrecognized a year from now, the election process will be unrecognized a year from now, in fact everything that we recognized as freedom will have changed a year from now!! If the DemonRats are dismantling things now with President Trump in office, imagine what they will do with free reign and control! Vote Donald Trump 2020!! oh and go to the polls do not mail in your vote!!
Michelle Malkin Is an American hero she has been a champion & Warrior for all who believe in the American dream.
If you can get some of Michelle’s book’s she has several and they are very educational.
Roll this around in your head for a few days and let me know if you agree.
Amendment VI
“In all criminal prosecutions, the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed, which district shall have been previously ascertained by law, and to be informed of the nature and cause of the accusation; to be confronted with the witnesses against him; to have compulsory process for obtaining witnesses in his favor, and to have the assistance of counsel for his defense..”
Note the Last Sentence DOES NOT allow the ‘government’ to place the Citizen at a DISADVANTAGE TO GOVERNMENT LAWYERS..
The government created the ‘public defenders office’ SPECIFICALLY TO KEEP YOUR ASSIGNED REPRESENTATION to a bare minimum!
THAT allows the ‘political agenda driven district attorneys’ to always HOLD A SUPERIOR HAND and ‘score more convictions’.
I maintain that the ‘attorneys ‘provided by the government’ have EQUAL, OR SUPERIOR TRAINING, KNOWLEDGE AND EXPERIENCE to the government lawyers in the case.
I also think that ANY D.A. that treats his/her government job as merely a stepping stone to greater glory, be DISBARRED and removed from office.
Executive Orders and other “rules and regulations” issued by the Executive Branch are clearly prohibited by Article One, Section One of the Constitution.
“ALL legislative powers herein granted shall be vested in a Congress of the United States which shall consist of a Senate and house of representatives.” This leaves zero remaining authority for legislating from the bench (by the Judicial Branch) or any rulings by the Executive Branch.
This is a fundamental principle of limited government and maintaining the balance of powers among the 3 branches.