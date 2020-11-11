Republicans will have at least 50 seats in the Senate next year after a re-election victory by Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).
The race was projected in Sullivan’s favor by several news outlets on Wednesday, including NBC and CNN. Sullivan’s victory marks the 50th win for Republicans in the Senate.
Excerpt from MSN News
This means absolutely nothing because we still have Mitt Romney and some other RINOs in the mix!
It’s better to have the majority rather than the minority but we still need more seats. We need those two runoff seats in Georgia.
51 seats would give us the majority.
If Democrats end up with the presidency they will have the deciding vote through the Vice President if the Senate is tied 50/50.
The party that has the actual majority of senators can control procedures and scheduling which can be huge in a closely divided Senate.